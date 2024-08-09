SentinelOne Announces Date of Fiscal Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results Conference Call, Participation in Upcoming Investor Conference, and Investor Technology Session at OneCon

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE: S) today announced that it will release financial results and a letter to shareholders for its fiscal second quarter 2025 ended July 31, 2024, after market close on Tuesday, August 27, 2024. SentinelOne will host a conference call to discuss the results at 2:00 p.m. PT (5:00 p.m. ET) on the same day.





SentinelOne is also scheduled to present at the following investor conference:

Event: Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology Conference



Date: Wednesday, September 11, 2024



Presentation Time: 10:10 a.m. PT (1:10 p.m. ET)

Additionally, SentinelOne will host a technology session for investors on October 16, 2024, at OneCon24, our annual customer conference. SentinelOne management will be joined by customers, partners, and industry experts to discuss SentinelOne’s vision for AI-based autonomous security, new innovations, and evolution of cybersecurity.

Event: Investor Technology Session at OneCon



Location: Las Vegas, NV



Date: Wednesday, October 16, 2024



Presentation Time: 1:00 p.m. PT (4:00 p.m. ET)

Please visit our Investor Relations website for registration details. Space for the OneCon24 is limited and pre-registration is required.

The live webcasts of these events can be accessed on SentinelOne’s Investor Relations website at investors.sentinelone.com, along with the related earnings release materials. Replay of the webcasts will be available through the same link shortly following the events.

Disclosure Information

SentinelOne uses and intends to continue to use its Investor Relations website (investors.sentinelone.com) as a means of disclosing material information to the public and complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Accordingly, investors should monitor SentinelOne’s Investor Relations website, in addition to following the company’s press releases, blog (sentinelone.com/blog), SEC filings, public conference calls, presentations, and webcasts.

About SentinelOne

SentinelOne is a global leader in AI-powered security. SentinelOne’s Singularity™ Platform detects, prevents, and responds to cyber attacks at machine speed, empowering organizations to secure endpoints, cloud workloads, containers, identities, and mobile and network-connected devices with speed, accuracy and simplicity. Leading enterprises from the Fortune 10 to Global 2000, trust SentinelOne to secure tomorrow. To learn more, visit www.sentinelone.com

