SentinelOne Announces Date of Fiscal Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results Conference Call and Participation in Upcoming Investor Conference

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE: S) today announced that it will release financial results and a letter to shareholders for its fiscal second quarter 2024 ended July 31, 2023, after market close on Thursday, August 31, 2023. SentinelOne will host a conference call to discuss the results at 2:00 p.m. PT (5:00 p.m. ET) on the same day.


Additionally, SentinelOne is scheduled to present at the following investor conference:

Goldman Sachs Communacopia & Technology Conference

Date: Wednesday, September 6, 2023

Presentation Time: 11:30 a.m. PT (2:30 p.m. ET)

The live webcast for each event can be accessed on SentinelOne’s Investor Relations website at investors.sentinelone.com, along with the related earnings release materials. A replay of the webcasts will be available through the same link shortly following the respective events.

Disclosure Information

SentinelOne uses and intends to continue to use its Investor Relations website (investors.sentinelone.com) as a means of disclosing material information to the public and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Accordingly, investors should monitor SentinelOne’s Investor Relations website, in addition to following the company’s press releases, blog (sentinelone.com/blog), SEC filings, public conference calls, presentations, and webcasts.

About SentinelOne

SentinelOne’s industry-leading Singularity™ Platform detects, prevents, and responds to cyber attacks at machine speed, empowering organizations to secure endpoints, cloud workloads, containers, identities, and mobile and network-connected devices with speed, accuracy and simplicity. Over 10,000 customers, including Fortune 10, Fortune 500, and Global 2000 companies, as well as prominent governments, trust SentinelOne to secure the future today. To learn more, visit www.sentinelone.com.

