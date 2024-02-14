SentinelOne Announces Date of Fiscal Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Results Conference Call

Home Business Wire SentinelOne Announces Date of Fiscal Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2024 Financial...
MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE: S) today announced that it will release financial results and a letter to shareholders for its fourth quarter and fiscal year ended January 31, 2024, after market close on Wednesday, March 13, 2024. SentinelOne will host a conference call to discuss the results at 2:00 p.m. PT (5:00 p.m. ET) on the same day.


The live webcast can be accessed on SentinelOne’s Investor Relations website at investors.sentinelone.com, along with the related earnings release materials. A replay of the webcast will be available through the same link shortly following the call.

Disclosure Information

SentinelOne uses and intends to continue to use its Investor Relations website (investors.sentinelone.com) as a means of disclosing material information to the public and complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Accordingly, investors should monitor SentinelOne’s Investor Relations website, in addition to following the company’s press releases, blog (sentinelone.com/blog), SEC filings, public conference calls, presentations, and webcasts.

About SentinelOne

SentinelOne is a global leader in AI-powered security. SentinelOne’s Singularity™ Platform detects, prevents, and responds to cyber attacks at machine speed, empowering organizations to secure endpoints, cloud workloads, containers, identities, and mobile and network-connected devices with speed, accuracy, and simplicity. Over 11,500 customers, including Fortune 10, Fortune 500, Global 2000 companies, and prominent governments, trust SentinelOne to secure the future. To learn more, visit www.sentinelone.com

