Sentar Receives U.S. Department of Energy Grant to Increase Cyber Resilience in Nuclear Reactors

HUNTSVILLE, Ala.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Sentar Inc. (Sentar), a women-owned small business specializing in advanced cyber intelligence solutions and technology, announced today it has been awarded a Phase I Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) grant from a new client, the U.S. Department of Energy.





Under the grant, Sentar will develop a proof-of-concept solution intended to inform key nuclear plant stakeholders of predicted and observable operational performance disruptions that result from specific cyber-attacks. The effort is intended to promote cyber resilience in nuclear power plant environments – resulting in safer operations, updated facility and technology designs that prioritize cybersecurity, and preventative and restorative efforts following a cyber-attack.

“Cyber resilience and reliability must become an operational imperative for critical infrastructure,” said Gary Mayes, Senior Director of Research & Development at Sentar. “We are excited about the opportunity to work with the U.S. Department of Energy to bring an innovative solution to meet a critical need. It is essential to have the ability to mitigate damage once subjected to a cyber-attack and continue to maintain operations when systems or data have been compromised.”

The work will be performed in Huntsville, Alabama starting immediately.

About Sentar, Inc.

Sentar is a leading cyber intelligence solutions provider focused on the National Security sector. Its cyber domain solutions blend expertise in cybersecurity, intelligence and analytics, and systems engineering to deliver superior results to mission partners. Key clients include the Defense Health Agency, the U.S. Army, the U.S. Navy, and Missile Defense Agency. Sentar has offices in Huntsville, Alabama; Charleston, South Carolina; San Diego, California; Columbia, Maryland; and San Antonio, Texas. Visit www.sentar.com for more information.

