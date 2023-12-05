Sentar Named #1 Best Companies to Work for in Alabama

HUNTSVILLE, Ala.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Sentar, Inc. (Sentar), a women-owned small business specializing in advanced cyber intelligence solutions and technology, is excited to announce that they have been awarded first place in the 2023 Best Companies to Work for Alabama in the Large Company category.





In partnership with Best Companies Group (BCG) and Business Alabama, this survey-and-awards program was designed to identify, recognize, and honor the best companies to work for in the state of Alabama through a research-based evaluation focused on how organizations work, the programs they offer, the benefits they provide, and most importantly, that they gather feedback from employees.

With roughly 25% of their employees in Huntsville, Sentar’s culture is centered on empowering their employees to succeed; an “open door” environment between leadership and employees, a passion for charitable giving, and a dedication to employee advocacy is paramount to the company’s success in achieving its mission of protecting national security assets.

“Every Sentar team member has contributed to our collective efforts in achieving this significant milestone of being awarded the Best Company to Work for in Alabama,” said Bridget McCaleb, Catalyst & CEO of Sentar. “As we approach the 34th anniversary of Sentar’s founding, we’d also like to acknowledge the impact of our Huntsville partners and customers who better enable our success.”

Sentar was recognized along with the state’s other winning employers at the Best Companies to Work for in Alabama ceremony on December 4, 2023 in Birmingham, Alabama.

About Sentar, Inc.

Sentar is a leading cyber intelligence solutions provider focused on the National Security sector. Its cyber domain solutions blend expertise in cybersecurity, intelligence and analytics, and systems engineering to deliver superior results to mission partners. Key clients include the Defense Health Agency, the U.S. Army, the U.S. Navy, and Missile Defense Agency. Sentar has offices in Huntsville, Alabama; Charleston, South Carolina; San Diego, California; Columbia, Maryland; and San Antonio, Texas. Visit www.sentar.com for more information.

