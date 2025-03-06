Sensus Healthcare to Showcase Commercial and Late-Stage Products at the American Academy of Dermatology Annual Meeting

Full line of SRT products along with innovative pre-commercial products including portable lesion detection and TransDermal Infusion to be featured in a brand-new, A.I.-focused environment at Booth #2451

BOCA RATON, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$SRTS--Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (Nasdaq: SRTS), a medical device company specializing in highly effective, non-invasive, minimally-invasive and cost-effective treatments for oncological and non-oncological skin conditions, announces it will be showcasing its full line of commercial Superficial Radiotherapy (SRT) products including the SRT-100®, SRT-100+ and SRT-100 Vision™ systems, along with several innovative pre-commercial products, at the 2025 American Academy of Dermatology (AAD) Annual Meeting taking place March 7-11, 2025 at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Florida.

At Booth #2451, Sensus invites attendees to “The A.I. Experience,” its brand new, futuristic, technology-focused environment specially designed to spotlight the Company’s innovations and technologies. Among the showcased products will be the SRT-100 Vision, the only FDA-cleared IG-SRT that’s increasingly being recognized by dermatologists as the non-surgical solution of choice for treating non-melanoma skin cancer and keloids. The booth will also showcase Sensus’ new prototype handheld ultrasound device, designed to help clinicians identify skin lesions and enhance practice efficiency, and its work-in-process TransDermal Infusion (TDI) product with Sentinel™ IT Solutions capabilities.

“We are excited to return to the AAD annual conference and share our passion for advancing skin health. This year more than ever we’ve got a number of exciting technologies and workflows to share with dermatologists, including a new handheld ultrasound device we’re developing to identify skin lesions, vastly expanding access to detection in a portable or remote setting,” said Joe Sardano, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Sensus Healthcare. “I invite attendees to stop by our booth and experience our A.I.-supported demonstrations, explore our suite of technologies and learn how Sensus is advancing the standard of care in dermatology.”

Upon receipt of regulatory approval, the Company’s TDI product will, for example, allow platelet-rich plasma (PRP) to be applied to the scalp in a pain-free hair restoration experience. In addition, posters have been presented at medical and scientific conferences on TDI’s application for hyperhidrosis, or over-active sweat glands. The Sensus transdermal system includes Sentinel IT Solutions capabilities, as do all six Sensus-branded aesthetic Smart Lasers. The current TDI product configuration contains a more robust, features-rich technology that incorporates feedback from industry key opinion leaders and pharmaceutical companies that have expressed interest in the technology.

As part of its commitment to customer engagement, Sensus Healthcare will be hosting an invitation-only dinner event on March 7, where guests will have an opportunity to discuss SRT with Sensus management and enjoy a presentation from a guest speaker on the importance of skin cancer prevention and patient education. “We honor the ongoing dedication of dermatologists to patient education and disease prevention, both of which are essential components in Sensus Healthcare’s mission to reduce the impact of skin cancer worldwide,” added Mr. Sardano.

The AAD annual meeting is the leading dermatology conference in the U.S., with more than 350 exhibitors, 300+ educational sessions and nearly 20,000 attendees, including more than 10,000 medical personnel. Founded in 1938, the AAD is committed to advancing the diagnosis and medical, surgical and cosmetic treatment of the skin, hair and nails, advocating high standards in clinical practice, education and research in dermatology, and supporting and enhancing patient care for a lifetime of healthier skin, hair and nails. Its annual meeting provides an ideal opportunity to connect with peers and industry leaders while learning about the latest advancements in dermatology.

About Sensus Healthcare

Sensus Healthcare, Inc. is a global pioneer in the development and delivery of non-invasive treatments for skin cancer and keloids. Leveraging its cutting-edge superficial radiotherapy (SRT and IG-SRT) technology, the company provides healthcare providers with a highly effective, patient-centric treatment platform. With a dedication to driving innovation in radiation oncology, Sensus Healthcare offers solutions that are safe, precise, and adaptable to a variety of clinical settings. For more information, please visit www.sensushealthcare.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes statements that are, or may be deemed, “forward-looking statements.” In some cases, these statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “believes,” “estimates,” “anticipates,” “expects,” “plans,” “intends,” “may,” “could,” “might,” “will,” “should,” “approximately,” “potential” or negative or other variations of those terms or comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words.

Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to events, developments, and circumstances relating to Sensus, our industry, and/or general economic or other conditions that may or may not occur in the future or may occur on longer or shorter timelines or to a greater or lesser degree than anticipated. In addition, even if future events, developments, and circumstances are consistent with the forward-looking statements contained in this press release, they may not be predictive of results or developments in future periods. Although we believe that we have a reasonable basis for each forward-looking statement contained in this press release, forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and our actual results of operations, financial condition and liquidity, and the development of the industry in which we operate may differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained in this press release, as a result of the following factors, among others: the possibility that inflationary pressures continue to impact our sales; the level and availability of government and/or third party payor reimbursement for clinical procedures using our products, and the willingness of healthcare providers to purchase our products if the level of reimbursement declines; concentration of our customers in the U.S. and China, including the concentration of sales to one particular customer in the U.S.; the development by others of new products, treatments, or technologies that render our technology partially or wholly obsolete; the regulatory requirements applicable to us and our competitors; our ability to efficiently manage our manufacturing processes and costs; the risks arising from doing business in China and other foreign countries; legislation, regulation, or other governmental action that affects our products, taxes, international trade regulation, or other aspects of our business; the performance of the Company’s information technology systems and its ability to maintain data security; our ability to obtain and maintain the intellectual property needed to adequately protect our products, and our ability to avoid infringing or otherwise violating the intellectual property rights of third parties; and other risks described from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Reports on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q.

Any forward-looking statements that we make in this press release speak only as of the date of such statement, and we undertake no obligation to update such statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release, except as may be required by applicable law. You should read carefully our “Introductory Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information” and the factors described in the “Risk Factors” section of our periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission to better understand the risks and uncertainties inherent in our business.

Alliance Advisors IR

Tirth T. Patel

tpatel@allianceadvisors.com

212-201-6614