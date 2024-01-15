Sensormatic Solutions Connected Inventory Intelligence Solutions Support Retailers’ Expanding Omnichannel Initiatives

Retailers can use comprehensive range of digital solutions to enable seamless omnichannel experiences by optimizing source-to-store inventory management

The brand’s omnichannel inventory intelligence solutions will be on display at the 2024 NRF Big Show

NEUHAUSEN, Switzerland–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Sensormatic Solutions, the leading global retail solutions portfolio of Johnson Controls, remains at the forefront of retail’s journey toward more precise, effective operations. Visitors at NRF’s Big Show can connect with the brand’s leaders and explore its diverse range of inventory monitoring, tracking, and analytics solutions—which give retailers the end-to-end visibility necessary to support exceptional omnichannel shopping experiences—at booth #4865 in the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center from Jan. 14-16, 2024.





“ In today’s market, source-to-store data is critical to operational excellence,” said Subramanian Kunchithapatham, chief technology officer at Sensormatic Solutions. “ Advanced RFID, source-tagging, distribution center and store systems can help retailers ensure their insight into operations is informed at every level of their supply chain setting them on the path toward a 360-degree view of their businesses’ strengths, weaknesses and opportunities for improvement.”

Extending the holistic insight retailers have achieved within their stores to their supply chains can help retailers stay agile and address their most pressing challenges:

Inventory visibility: Many retailers are already using Sensormatic Solutions radio-frequency identification (RFID) tags and industry-leading TrueVUE Cloud to keep track of merchandise on the floor. Expanding that program to manufacturing and distribution centers by tagging merchandise at the source helps gather item-level data on how merchandise moves to streamline operations while also informing in-store labor demand and improving omnichannel fulfillment tactics.

The ever-increasing prominence of omnichannel fulfillment options makes insight from beyond the store just as important as data from within its walls. With the continued popularity of BOPIS and BOPAC (Click and Collect) programs as well as the emergence of endless aisles and consumers’ desire for to-the-minute order tracking, keeping tabs on merchandise all along the way is of the utmost importance for retailers. Merchandising: Source-to-store insight shows what sells and what gets left on shelves as well as the ins and outs of its journey to the store. These metrics can help retailers tailor their merchandising programs to individual community’s needs to make sure the right products get to the right stores. It helps retailers avoid out-of-stocks, overstocks and waste by showing not only what sells but when it sells and with what else . These additions inform more accurate models of demand for merchandise planning.

Sensormatic Solutions is a long-time provider of cutting-edge retail technology tools that keep retailers at the forefront of the industry’s ongoing transformation. The brand’s flexible solutions are designed for interoperability and easy deployment, so retailers can seamlessly integrate the brand’s innovative offerings—like its diverse range of RFID tag options, cloud-based analytics, IoT-connected systems, AI-enabled computer vision software and machine-learning-powered analytics tools—into their existing ecosystems.

To learn more about the ways source-to-store supply chain visibility helps fast-forward retail operations, read Sensormatic Solutions omnichannel retail info brief. Those attending Retail’s Big Show can set up a meeting or stop by the Sensormatic Solutions booth (#4865).

