Sensient Technologies Corporation Reports Results for the Quarter Ended December 31, 2024

di
Business Wire
-

MILWAUKEE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sensient Technologies Corporation (NYSE: SXT), a leading provider of flavors and colors for the food, pharmaceutical, and personal care markets, today reported financial results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2024.



Fourth Quarter Consolidated Results

  • Reported revenue increased 7.8% to $376.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2024 versus last year’s fourth quarter results of $349.3 million. On a local currency basis(1), revenue increased 8.9%.
  • Reported operating income increased to $42.0 million compared to $8.1 million recorded in the fourth quarter of 2023. In the fourth quarter of 2024, the Company recorded $0.9 million of costs related to its Portfolio Optimization Plan versus last year’s $27.8 million in the fourth quarter. Local currency adjusted operating income(1) and local currency adjusted EBITDA(1) increased 20.8% and 18.8%, respectively, in the fourth quarter, with each increasing primarily as a result of higher sales volumes.
  • Reported earnings per share was 71 cents in the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to a loss of 14 cents in the fourth quarter of 2023. Local currency adjusted EPS(1) increased 29.4% in the fourth quarter.

“As expected, Sensient delivered strong performance in 2024, driven by solid volume growth and sales wins, particularly in natural colors. Our results demonstrate our ability to succeed in the markets we participate in and the strength of our product portfolio,” said Paul Manning, Sensient’s Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer.

Fourth Quarter Group Results
 
Reported Local Currency(1)
Revenue

Quarter

 

Year-to-Date

 

Quarter

 

Year-to-Date

Flavors & Extracts

2.8%

 

7.1%

 

3.4%

 

7.1%

Color

11.8%

 

6.6%

 

14.0%

 

7.3%

Asia Pacific

26.1%

 

11.2%

 

25.2%

 

13.0%

Total Revenue

7.8%

 

6.9%

 

8.9%

 

7.4%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Reported

 

Adjusted Local Currency(1)

Operating Income

Quarter

 

Year-to-Date

 

Quarter

 

Year-to-Date

Flavors & Extracts

18.2%

 

10.6%

 

18.4%

 

10.8%

Color

24.4%

 

13.4%

 

27.4%

 

14.2%

Asia Pacific

44.3%

 

11.9%

 

41.7%

 

14.1%

Total Operating Income

420.8%

 

23.6%

 

20.8%

 

9.3%

 

The Flavors & Extracts Group reported fourth quarter 2024 revenue of $188.1 million, an increase of $5.2 million versus the prior year’s fourth quarter. The Group’s revenue benefited from favorable pricing and higher volumes. Segment operating income was $21.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, an increase of $3.3 million compared to the prior year’s fourth quarter. The higher operating income was also driven by the favorable pricing and higher volumes.

The Color Group reported revenue of $158.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, an increase of $16.7 million compared to the prior year’s fourth quarter. The Group’s revenue increase was driven primarily by higher volumes in both the food and pharmaceutical and personal care product lines. Segment operating income was $26.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, an increase of $5.2 million compared to the prior year’s fourth quarter results. The higher operating income was primarily a result of the higher volumes, along with favorable pricing.

The Asia Pacific Group reported revenue of $41.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, an increase of $8.7 million compared to the prior year’s fourth quarter. The Group’s revenue benefited primarily by higher volumes across nearly all geographies. Segment operating income was $8.5 million in the quarter, an increase of $2.6 million compared to the prior year’s fourth quarter. The higher operating income was primarily a result of the higher volumes.

Corporate & Other reported operating expenses of $14.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to $37.2 million of operating expenses reported in the prior year’s fourth quarter. The decrease was primarily due to the Portfolio Optimization Plan costs of $27.8 million recorded in the fourth quarter of 2023, which were primarily non-cash costs. Local currency adjusted operating expenses(1) for Corporate & Other increased $4.1 million compared to the prior year’s fourth quarter, primarily due to higher performance-based compensation costs recorded in 2024.

2025 OUTLOOK

 
 
Metric Current Guidance
 
Local Currency Revenue(1) Mid-Single-Digit Growth
 
Local Currency Adjusted EBITDA(1) Mid-Single-Digit to High Single-Digit Growth
 
Diluted EPS (GAAP) Between $3.05 and $3.15*
 
Local Currency Adjusted Diluted EPS(1) High Single-Digit to Double-Digit Growth
 
*Includes approximately 13 cents of Portfolio Optimization Plan costs and 10 to 15 cents of foreign currency headwinds based on current exchange rates

The Company’s guidance is based on current conditions and economic and market trends in the markets in which the Company operates and is subject to various risks and uncertainties as described below.

(1)

Please refer to “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Amounts” at the end of this release for more information regarding our non-GAAP financial measures.

USE OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

The Company’s non-GAAP financial measures eliminate the impact of certain items, which, depending on the measure, include: currency movements, depreciation and amortization, Portfolio Optimization Plan costs, and non-cash share-based compensation. These measures are provided to enhance the overall understanding of the Company’s performance when viewed together with the GAAP results. Refer to “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Amounts” at the end of this release.

CONFERENCE CALL

The Company will host a conference call to discuss its 2024 fourth quarter financial results at 8:30 a.m. CST on Friday, February 14, 2025. To participate in the conference call, contact Chorus Call Inc. at (844) 492-3726 or (412) 317-1078, and ask to join the Sensient Technologies Corporation conference call. Alternatively, the call can be accessed by using the webcast link that is available on the Investor Information section of the Company’s web site at www.sensient.com.

A replay of the call will be available one hour after the end of the conference call through February 21, 2025, by calling (877) 344-7529 and using access code 3864433. An audio replay and written transcript of the call will also be posted on the Investor Information section of the Company’s web site at www.sensient.com on or after February 18, 2025.

This release contains statements that may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Federal securities laws including under “2025 Outlook” above. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors concerning the Company’s operations and business environment. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those suggested by these forward-looking statements and that could adversely affect the Company’s future financial performance include the following: the Company’s ability to manage general business, economic, and capital market conditions, including actions taken by customers in response to such market conditions, and the impact of recessions and economic downturns; the impact of macroeconomic and geopolitical volatility, including inflation and shortages impacting the availability and cost of raw materials, energy, and other supplies, disruptions and delays in the Company’s supply chain, and the conflicts between Russia and Ukraine and in the Middle East; industry, regulatory, legal, and economic factors related to the Company’s domestic and international business; the effects of tariffs, trade barriers, and disputes; the availability and cost of labor, logistics, and transportation; the pace and nature of new product introductions by the Company and the Company’s customers; the Company’s ability to anticipate and respond to changing consumer preferences, changing technologies, and changing regulations; the Company’s ability to successfully implement its growth strategies; the outcome of the Company’s various productivity-improvement and cost-reduction efforts, acquisition and divestiture activities, and Portfolio Optimization Plan; growth in markets for products in which the Company competes; industry and customer acceptance of price increases; actions by competitors; the Company’s ability to enhance its innovation efforts and drive cost efficiencies; currency exchange rate fluctuations; and other factors included in “Risk Factors” in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, and in other documents that the Company files with the SEC. The risks and uncertainties identified above are not the only risks the Company faces. Additional risks and uncertainties not presently known to the Company or that it currently believes to be immaterial also may adversely affect the Company. Should any known or unknown risks and uncertainties develop into actual events, these developments could have material adverse effects on our business, financial condition, and results of operations. This release contains time-sensitive information that reflects management’s best analysis only as of the date of this release. Except to the extent required by applicable laws, the Company does not undertake to publicly update or revise its forward-looking statements even if experience or future changes make it clear that any projected results expressed or implied herein will not be realized.

ABOUT SENSIENT TECHNOLOGIES

Sensient Technologies Corporation is a leading global manufacturer and marketer of colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients. Sensient uses advanced technologies and robust global supply chain capabilities to develop specialized solutions for food and beverages, as well as products that serve the pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, and personal care industries. Sensient’s customers range in size from small entrepreneurial businesses to major international manufacturers representing some of the world’s best-known brands. Sensient is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

www.sensient.com

Sensient Technologies Corporation
(In thousands, except percentages and per share amounts)
(Unaudited)
 
Consolidated Statements of Earnings

Three Months Ended December 31,

 

Year Ended December 31,

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

2024

 

2023

 

% Change

 

2024

 

2023

 

% Change

 
Revenue

$

376,420

 

$

349,302

 

7.8

%

$

1,557,228

 

$

1,456,450

 

6.9

%

 
Cost of products sold

 

257,002

 

 

249,472

 

3.0

%

 

1,050,135

 

 

996,153

 

5.4

%

Selling and administrative expenses

 

77,422

 

 

91,767

 

(15.6

%)

 

315,514

 

 

305,274

 

3.4

%

 
Operating income

 

41,996

 

 

8,063

 

420.8

%

 

191,579

 

 

155,023

 

23.6

%

Interest expense

 

6,387

 

 

6,524

 

 

28,781

 

 

25,172

 
 
Earnings before income taxes

 

35,609

 

 

1,539

 

 

162,798

 

 

129,851

 
Income taxes

 

5,505

 

 

7,372

 

 

38,132

 

 

36,457

 
 
Net earnings

$

30,104

 

$

(5,833

)

616.1

%

$

124,666

 

$

93,394

 

33.5

%

 
Earnings per share of common stock:
Basic

$

0.71

 

$

(0.14

)

$

2.96

 

$

2.22

 
Diluted

$

0.71

 

$

(0.14

)

$

2.94

 

$

2.21

 
 
Average common shares outstanding:
Basic

 

42,163

 

 

42,051

 

 

42,145

 

 

42,027

 
Diluted

 

42,454

 

 

42,051

 

 

42,396

 

 

42,242

 
 
Results by Segment

Three Months Ended December 31,

 

Year Ended December 31,

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Revenue

2024

 

2023

 

% Change

 

2024

 

2023

 

% Change

 
Flavors & Extracts

$

188,114

 

$

182,939

 

2.8

%

$

793,698

 

$

741,072

 

7.1

%

Color

 

158,134

 

 

141,396

 

11.8

%

 

647,939

 

 

607,959

 

6.6

%

Asia Pacific

 

41,861

 

 

33,202

 

26.1

%

 

162,525

 

 

146,090

 

11.2

%

Intersegment elimination

 

(11,689

)

 

(8,235

)

 

(46,934

)

 

(38,671

)
 
Consolidated

$

376,420

 

$

349,302

 

7.8

%

$

1,557,228

 

$

1,456,450

 

6.9

%

 
Operating Income
 
Flavors & Extracts

$

21,345

 

$

18,059

 

18.2

%

$

97,094

 

$

87,773

 

10.6

%

Color

 

26,542

 

 

21,343

 

24.4

%

 

119,529

 

 

105,370

 

13.4

%

Asia Pacific

 

8,495

 

 

5,889

 

44.3

%

 

34,458

 

 

30,800

 

11.9

%

Corporate & Other

 

(14,386

)

 

(37,228

)

 

(59,502

)

 

(68,920

)
 
Consolidated

$

41,996

 

$

8,063

 

420.8

%

$

191,579

 

$

155,023

 

23.6

%

Sensient Technologies Corporation
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
 
Consolidated Condensed Balance Sheets

December 31,

 

December 31,

2024

 

2023

 
Cash and cash equivalents

$

26,626

$

28,934
Trade accounts receivable

 

290,087

 

 

272,164

 

Inventories

 

600,302

 

 

598,399

 

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

 

44,871

 

 

37,119

 

Total Current Assets

 

961,886

 

 

936,616

 

 
Goodwill & intangible assets (net)

 

423,658

 

 

436,177

 

Property, plant, and equipment (net)

 

491,587

 

 

505,277

 

Other assets

 

146,663

 

 

136,437

 

 
Total Assets

$

2,023,794

 

$

2,014,507

 

 
Trade accounts payable

$

139,052

 

$

131,114

 

Short-term borrowings

 

19,848

 

 

13,460

 

Other current liabilities

 

111,739

 

 

91,732

 

Total Current Liabilities

 

270,639

 

 

236,306

 

 
Long-term debt

 

613,523

 

 

645,085

 

Accrued employee and retiree benefits

 

24,499

 

 

27,715

 

Other liabilities

 

54,147

 

 

52,077

 

Shareholders' Equity

 

1,060,986

 

 

1,053,324

 

 
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$

2,023,794

 

$

2,014,507

 

Sensient Technologies Corporation
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
(Unaudited)
 
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
Year Ended December 31,

 

 

 

2024

 

2023

Cash flows from operating activities:
Net earnings

$

124,666

 

$

93,394

 

Adjustments to arrive at net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization

 

60,329

 

 

57,820

 

Share-based compensation expense

 

10,084

 

 

8,933

 

Net (gain) loss on assets

 

(140

)

 

541

 

Portfolio Optimization Plan costs

 

1,415

 

 

24,089

 

Deferred income taxes

 

(18,598

)

 

(5,100

)

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Trade accounts receivable

 

(29,638

)

 

35,801

 

Inventories

 

(18,295

)

 

(28,193

)

Prepaid expenses and other assets

 

(5,407

)

 

5,767

 

Trade accounts payable and other accrued expenses

 

8,995

 

 

(5,978

)

Accrued salaries, wages, and withholdings

 

22,518

 

 

(17,830

)

Income taxes

 

(810

)

 

(1,175

)

Other liabilities

 

2,032

 

 

1,628

 

 
Net cash provided by operating activities

 

157,151

 

 

169,697

 

 
Cash flows from investing activities:
Acquisition of property, plant, and equipment

 

(59,212

)

 

(87,868

)

Proceeds from sale of assets

 

339

 

 

156

 

Acquisition of new businesses

 

-

 

 

(1,650

)

Other investing activities

 

(336

)

 

1,741

 

 
Net cash used in investing activities

 

(59,209

)

 

(87,621

)

 
Cash flows from financing activities:
Proceeds from additional borrowings

 

159,321

 

 

351,662

 

Debt payments

 

(167,073

)

 

(355,161

)

Dividends paid

 

(69,399

)

 

(69,222

)

Other financing activities

 

(4,395

)

 

(9,278

)

 
Net cash used in financing activities

 

(81,546

)

 

(81,999

)

 
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

 

(18,704

)

 

7,936

 

 
Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents

 

(2,308

)

 

8,013

 

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

 

28,934

 

 

20,921

 

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

$

26,626

 

$

28,934

 

 
Supplemental Information
Year Ended December 31,

2024

2023

 
Dividends paid per share

$

1.64

 

$

1.64

 

Sensient Technologies Corporation
(In thousands, except percentages and per share amounts)
(Unaudited)
 
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Amounts
 
The Company's results for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2024 and 2023 include adjusted operating income, adjusted net earnings, and adjusted diluted earnings per share, which, in each case, exclude Portfolio Optimization Plan costs.
 

Three Months Ended December 31,

 

Year Ended December 31,

2024

 

2023

 

% Change

 

2024

 

2023

 

% Change

Operating income (GAAP)

$

41,996

 

$

8,063

 

 

420.8

%

$

191,579

 

$

155,023

 

 

23.6

%

Portfolio Optimization Plan costs – Cost of products sold

 

839

 

 

3,135

 

 

1,362

 

 

3,135

 
Portfolio Optimization Plan costs – Selling and administrative expenses

 

17

 

 

24,706

 

 

5,269

 

 

24,706

 
Adjusted operating income

$

42,852

 

$

35,904

 

 

19.4

%

$

198,210

 

$

182,864

 

 

8.4

%

 
Net earnings (GAAP)

$

30,104

 

$

(5,833

)

 

616.1

%

$

124,666

 

$

93,394

 

 

33.5

%

Portfolio Optimization Plan costs, before tax

 

856

 

 

27,841

 

 

6,631

 

 

27,841

 
Tax impact of Portfolio Optimization Plan costs(1)

 

(3,570

)

 

(415

)

 

(4,156

)

 

(415

)
Adjusted net earnings

$

27,390

 

$

21,593

 

 

26.8

%

$

127,141

 

$

120,820

 

 

5.2

%

 
Diluted earnings per share (GAAP)

$

0.71

 

$

(0.14

)

 

607.1

%

$

2.94

 

$

2.21

 

 

33.0

%

Portfolio Optimization Plan costs, net of tax

 

(0.06

)

 

0.65

 

 

0.06

 

 

0.65

 
Adjusted diluted earnings per share

$

0.65

 

$

0.51

 

 

27.5

%

$

3.00

 

$

2.86

 

 

4.9

%

 
Note: Earnings per share calculations may not foot due to rounding differences.
 
(1) Tax impact adjustments were determined based on the nature of the underlying non-GAAP adjustments and their relevant jurisdictional tax rates.
 
Results by Segment

Three Months Ended December 31,

 

 

 

 

Adjusted

 

 

 

 

 

Adjusted

Operating Income

2024

 

Adjustments(2)

 

2024

 

2023

 

Adjustments(2)

 

2023

 
Flavors & Extracts

$

21,345

 

$

-

 

$

21,345

 

$

18,059

 

$

-

 

$

18,059

 

Color

 

26,542

 

 

-

 

 

26,542

 

 

21,343

 

 

-

 

 

21,343

 

Asia Pacific

 

8,495

 

 

-

 

 

8,495

 

 

5,889

 

 

-

 

 

5,889

 

Corporate & Other

 

(14,386

)

 

856

 

 

(13,530

)

 

(37,228

)

 

27,841

 

 

(9,387

)

 
Consolidated

$

41,996

 

$

856

 

$

42,852

 

$

8,063

 

$

27,841

 

$

35,904

 

 
Results by Segment

Year Ended December 31,

 

 

 

 

Adjusted

 

 

 

 

 

Adjusted

Operating Income

2024

 

Adjustments(2)

 

2024

 

2023

 

Adjustments(2)

 

2023

 
Flavors & Extracts

$

97,094

 

$

-

 

$

97,094

 

$

87,773

 

$

-

 

$

87,773

 

Color

 

119,529

 

 

-

 

 

119,529

 

 

105,370

 

 

-

 

 

105,370

 

Asia Pacific

 

34,458

 

 

-

 

 

34,458

 

 

30,800

 

 

-

 

 

30,800

 

Corporate & Other

 

(59,502

)

 

6,631

 

 

(52,871

)

 

(68,920

)

 

27,841

 

 

(41,079

)

 
Consolidated

$

191,579

 

$

6,631

 

$

198,210

 

$

155,023

 

$

27,841

 

$

182,864

 

 
(2) Adjustments consist of Portfolio Optimization Plan costs.
Sensient Technologies Corporation
(In thousands, except percentages)
(Unaudited)
 
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Amounts - Continued
 
The following table summarizes the percentage change in the 2024 results compared to the 2023 results for the corresponding periods.
 
Three Months Ended December 31, 2024
Revenue Total Foreign
Exchange
Rates		 Adjustments(3) Adjusted
Local
Currency
Flavors & Extracts

2.8

%

(0.6

%)

N/A

 

3.4

%

Color

11.8

%

(2.2

%)

N/A

 

14.0

%

Asia Pacific

26.1

%

0.9

%

N/A

 

25.2

%

Total Revenue

7.8

%

(1.1

%)

N/A

 

8.9

%

 
Operating Income
Flavors & Extracts

18.2

%

(0.2

%)

0.0

%

18.4

%

Color

24.4

%

(3.0

%)

0.0

%

27.4

%

Asia Pacific

44.3

%

2.6

%

0.0

%

41.7

%

Corporate & Other

(61.4

%)

0.0

%

(105.5

%)

44.1

%

Total Operating Income

420.8

%

(6.7

%)

406.7

%

20.8

%

Diluted Earnings Per Share

607.1

%

(7.2

%)

584.9

%

29.4

%

Adjusted EBITDA

17.5

%

(1.3

%)

N/A

 

18.8

%

 
 
Year Ended December 31, 2024
Revenue Total Foreign
Exchange
Rates		 Adjustments(3) Adjusted
Local
Currency
Flavors & Extracts

7.1

%

0.0

%

N/A

 

7.1

%

Color

6.6

%

(0.7

%)

N/A

 

7.3

%

Asia Pacific

11.2

%

(1.8

%)

N/A

 

13.0

%

Total Revenue

6.9

%

(0.5

%)

N/A

 

7.4

%

 
Operating Income
Flavors & Extracts

10.6

%

(0.2

%)

0.0

%

10.8

%

Color

13.4

%

(0.8

%)

0.0

%

14.2

%

Asia Pacific

11.9

%

(2.2

%)

0.0

%

14.1

%

Corporate & Other

(13.7

%)

0.0

%

(42.4

%)

28.7

%

Total Operating Income

23.6

%

(1.0

%)

15.3

%

9.3

%

Diluted Earnings Per Share

33.0

%

(1.4

%)

28.5

%

5.9

%

Adjusted EBITDA

7.6

%

(0.7

%)

N/A

 

8.3

%

 
(3) Adjustments consist of Portfolio Optimization Plan costs.
Sensient Technologies Corporation
(In thousands, except percentages)
(Unaudited)
 
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Amounts - Continued
 
The following table summarizes the reconciliation between Consolidated Operating Income (GAAP) and Adjusted EBITDA for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2024 and 2023.
 

Three Months Ended December 31,

 

Year Ended December 31,

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

2024

 

2023

 

% Change

 

2024

 

2023

 

% Change

Operating income (GAAP)

$

41,996

 

$

8,063

 

420.8%

$

191,579

$

155,023

23.6%

Depreciation and amortization

 

15,144

 

 

14,460

 

 

 

60,329

 

 

57,820

 

 

Share-based compensation expense

 

3,104

 

 

1,648

 

 

 

10,084

 

 

8,933

 

 

Portfolio Optimization Plan costs, before tax

 

856

 

 

27,841

 

 

 

6,631

 

 

27,841

 

 

Adjusted EBITDA

$

61,100

 

$

52,012

 

17.5%

$

268,623

 

$

249,617

 

7.6%

 
The following table summarizes the reconciliation between Debt (GAAP) and Net Debt, and Operating Income (GAAP) and Credit Adjusted EBITDA for the year ended December 31, 2024 and 2023.
 

Year Ended December 31,
Debt

2024

 

2023
Short-term borrowings

$

19,848

 

$

13,460

 
Long-term debt

 

613,523

 

 

645,085

 
Credit Agreement adjustments(4)

 

(13,129

)

 

(16,743

)
Net Debt

$

620,242

 

$

641,802

 
 
Operating income (GAAP)

$

191,579

 

$

155,023

 
Depreciation and amortization

 

60,329

 

 

57,820

 
Share-based compensation expense

 

10,084

 

 

8,933

 
Portfolio Optimization Plan costs, before tax

 

6,631

 

 

27,841

 
Other non-operating gains(5)

 

(905

)

 

(762

)
Credit Adjusted EBITDA

$

267,718

 

$

248,855

 
 
Net Debt to Credit Adjusted EBITDA 2.3x 2.6x
 
(4) Adjustments include cash and cash equivalents, as described in the Company's Third Amended and Restated Credit Agreement (Credit Agreement), and certain letters of credit and hedge contracts.
(5) Adjustments consist of certain financing transaction costs, certain non-financing interest items, and gains and losses related to certain non-cash, non-operating, and/or non-recurring items as described in the Credit Agreement.
 
We have included each of these non-GAAP measures in order to provide additional information regarding our underlying operating results and comparable period-over-period performance. Such information is supplemental to information presented in accordance with GAAP and is not intended to represent a presentation in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP measures should not be considered in isolation. Rather, they should be considered together with GAAP measures and the rest of the information included in this release and our SEC filings. Management internally reviews each of these non-GAAP measures to evaluate performance on a comparative period-to-period basis and to gain additional insight into underlying operating and performance trends, and we believe the information can be beneficial to investors for the same purposes. These non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies.

Category: Earnings


Contacts

Amy Agallar
(414) 347-3706
investor.relations@sensient.com