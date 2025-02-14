Sensient Technologies Corporation Reports Results for the Quarter Ended December 31, 2024

MILWAUKEE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sensient Technologies Corporation (NYSE: SXT), a leading provider of flavors and colors for the food, pharmaceutical, and personal care markets, today reported financial results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2024.
Fourth Quarter Consolidated Results
- Reported revenue increased 7.8% to $376.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2024 versus last year’s fourth quarter results of $349.3 million. On a local currency basis(1), revenue increased 8.9%.
- Reported operating income increased to $42.0 million compared to $8.1 million recorded in the fourth quarter of 2023. In the fourth quarter of 2024, the Company recorded $0.9 million of costs related to its Portfolio Optimization Plan versus last year’s $27.8 million in the fourth quarter. Local currency adjusted operating income(1) and local currency adjusted EBITDA(1) increased 20.8% and 18.8%, respectively, in the fourth quarter, with each increasing primarily as a result of higher sales volumes.
- Reported earnings per share was 71 cents in the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to a loss of 14 cents in the fourth quarter of 2023. Local currency adjusted EPS(1) increased 29.4% in the fourth quarter.
“As expected, Sensient delivered strong performance in 2024, driven by solid volume growth and sales wins, particularly in natural colors. Our results demonstrate our ability to succeed in the markets we participate in and the strength of our product portfolio,” said Paul Manning, Sensient’s Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer.
Fourth Quarter Group Results
|Reported
|Local Currency(1)
|Revenue
Quarter
Year-to-Date
Quarter
Year-to-Date
|Flavors & Extracts
2.8%
7.1%
3.4%
7.1%
|Color
11.8%
6.6%
14.0%
7.3%
|Asia Pacific
26.1%
11.2%
25.2%
13.0%
|Total Revenue
7.8%
6.9%
8.9%
7.4%
Reported
Adjusted Local Currency(1)
|Operating Income
Quarter
Year-to-Date
Quarter
Year-to-Date
|Flavors & Extracts
18.2%
10.6%
18.4%
10.8%
|Color
24.4%
13.4%
27.4%
14.2%
|Asia Pacific
44.3%
11.9%
41.7%
14.1%
|Total Operating Income
420.8%
23.6%
20.8%
9.3%
The Flavors & Extracts Group reported fourth quarter 2024 revenue of $188.1 million, an increase of $5.2 million versus the prior year’s fourth quarter. The Group’s revenue benefited from favorable pricing and higher volumes. Segment operating income was $21.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, an increase of $3.3 million compared to the prior year’s fourth quarter. The higher operating income was also driven by the favorable pricing and higher volumes.
The Color Group reported revenue of $158.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, an increase of $16.7 million compared to the prior year’s fourth quarter. The Group’s revenue increase was driven primarily by higher volumes in both the food and pharmaceutical and personal care product lines. Segment operating income was $26.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, an increase of $5.2 million compared to the prior year’s fourth quarter results. The higher operating income was primarily a result of the higher volumes, along with favorable pricing.
The Asia Pacific Group reported revenue of $41.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, an increase of $8.7 million compared to the prior year’s fourth quarter. The Group’s revenue benefited primarily by higher volumes across nearly all geographies. Segment operating income was $8.5 million in the quarter, an increase of $2.6 million compared to the prior year’s fourth quarter. The higher operating income was primarily a result of the higher volumes.
Corporate & Other reported operating expenses of $14.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to $37.2 million of operating expenses reported in the prior year’s fourth quarter. The decrease was primarily due to the Portfolio Optimization Plan costs of $27.8 million recorded in the fourth quarter of 2023, which were primarily non-cash costs. Local currency adjusted operating expenses(1) for Corporate & Other increased $4.1 million compared to the prior year’s fourth quarter, primarily due to higher performance-based compensation costs recorded in 2024.
2025 OUTLOOK
|Metric
|Current Guidance
|Local Currency Revenue(1)
|Mid-Single-Digit Growth
|Local Currency Adjusted EBITDA(1)
|Mid-Single-Digit to High Single-Digit Growth
|Diluted EPS (GAAP)
|Between $3.05 and $3.15*
|Local Currency Adjusted Diluted EPS(1)
|High Single-Digit to Double-Digit Growth
|*Includes approximately 13 cents of Portfolio Optimization Plan costs and 10 to 15 cents of foreign currency headwinds based on current exchange rates
The Company’s guidance is based on current conditions and economic and market trends in the markets in which the Company operates and is subject to various risks and uncertainties as described below.
(1)
Please refer to “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Amounts” at the end of this release for more information regarding our non-GAAP financial measures.
USE OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
The Company’s non-GAAP financial measures eliminate the impact of certain items, which, depending on the measure, include: currency movements, depreciation and amortization, Portfolio Optimization Plan costs, and non-cash share-based compensation. These measures are provided to enhance the overall understanding of the Company’s performance when viewed together with the GAAP results. Refer to “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Amounts” at the end of this release.
CONFERENCE CALL
The Company will host a conference call to discuss its 2024 fourth quarter financial results at 8:30 a.m. CST on Friday, February 14, 2025. To participate in the conference call, contact Chorus Call Inc. at (844) 492-3726 or (412) 317-1078, and ask to join the Sensient Technologies Corporation conference call. Alternatively, the call can be accessed by using the webcast link that is available on the Investor Information section of the Company’s web site at www.sensient.com.
A replay of the call will be available one hour after the end of the conference call through February 21, 2025, by calling (877) 344-7529 and using access code 3864433. An audio replay and written transcript of the call will also be posted on the Investor Information section of the Company’s web site at www.sensient.com on or after February 18, 2025.
This release contains statements that may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Federal securities laws including under “2025 Outlook” above. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors concerning the Company’s operations and business environment. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those suggested by these forward-looking statements and that could adversely affect the Company’s future financial performance include the following: the Company’s ability to manage general business, economic, and capital market conditions, including actions taken by customers in response to such market conditions, and the impact of recessions and economic downturns; the impact of macroeconomic and geopolitical volatility, including inflation and shortages impacting the availability and cost of raw materials, energy, and other supplies, disruptions and delays in the Company’s supply chain, and the conflicts between Russia and Ukraine and in the Middle East; industry, regulatory, legal, and economic factors related to the Company’s domestic and international business; the effects of tariffs, trade barriers, and disputes; the availability and cost of labor, logistics, and transportation; the pace and nature of new product introductions by the Company and the Company’s customers; the Company’s ability to anticipate and respond to changing consumer preferences, changing technologies, and changing regulations; the Company’s ability to successfully implement its growth strategies; the outcome of the Company’s various productivity-improvement and cost-reduction efforts, acquisition and divestiture activities, and Portfolio Optimization Plan; growth in markets for products in which the Company competes; industry and customer acceptance of price increases; actions by competitors; the Company’s ability to enhance its innovation efforts and drive cost efficiencies; currency exchange rate fluctuations; and other factors included in “Risk Factors” in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, and in other documents that the Company files with the SEC. The risks and uncertainties identified above are not the only risks the Company faces. Additional risks and uncertainties not presently known to the Company or that it currently believes to be immaterial also may adversely affect the Company. Should any known or unknown risks and uncertainties develop into actual events, these developments could have material adverse effects on our business, financial condition, and results of operations. This release contains time-sensitive information that reflects management’s best analysis only as of the date of this release. Except to the extent required by applicable laws, the Company does not undertake to publicly update or revise its forward-looking statements even if experience or future changes make it clear that any projected results expressed or implied herein will not be realized.
ABOUT SENSIENT TECHNOLOGIES
Sensient Technologies Corporation is a leading global manufacturer and marketer of colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients. Sensient uses advanced technologies and robust global supply chain capabilities to develop specialized solutions for food and beverages, as well as products that serve the pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, and personal care industries. Sensient’s customers range in size from small entrepreneurial businesses to major international manufacturers representing some of the world’s best-known brands. Sensient is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
|Sensient Technologies Corporation
|(In thousands, except percentages and per share amounts)
|(Unaudited)
|Consolidated Statements of Earnings
Three Months Ended December 31,
Year Ended December 31,
2024
2023
% Change
2024
2023
% Change
|Revenue
$
376,420
$
349,302
7.8
%
$
1,557,228
$
1,456,450
6.9
%
|Cost of products sold
257,002
249,472
3.0
%
1,050,135
996,153
5.4
%
|Selling and administrative expenses
77,422
91,767
(15.6
%)
315,514
305,274
3.4
%
|Operating income
41,996
8,063
420.8
%
191,579
155,023
23.6
%
|Interest expense
6,387
6,524
28,781
25,172
|Earnings before income taxes
35,609
1,539
162,798
129,851
|Income taxes
5,505
7,372
38,132
36,457
|Net earnings
$
30,104
$
(5,833
)
616.1
%
$
124,666
$
93,394
33.5
%
|Earnings per share of common stock:
|Basic
$
0.71
$
(0.14
)
$
2.96
$
2.22
|Diluted
$
0.71
$
(0.14
)
$
2.94
$
2.21
|Average common shares outstanding:
|Basic
42,163
42,051
42,145
42,027
|Diluted
42,454
42,051
42,396
42,242
|Results by Segment
Three Months Ended December 31,
Year Ended December 31,
Revenue
2024
2023
% Change
2024
2023
% Change
|Flavors & Extracts
$
188,114
$
182,939
2.8
%
$
793,698
$
741,072
7.1
%
|Color
158,134
141,396
11.8
%
647,939
607,959
6.6
%
|Asia Pacific
41,861
33,202
26.1
%
162,525
146,090
11.2
%
|Intersegment elimination
(11,689
)
(8,235
)
(46,934
)
(38,671
)
|Consolidated
$
376,420
$
349,302
7.8
%
$
1,557,228
$
1,456,450
6.9
%
|Operating Income
|Flavors & Extracts
$
21,345
$
18,059
18.2
%
$
97,094
$
87,773
10.6
%
|Color
26,542
21,343
24.4
%
119,529
105,370
13.4
%
|Asia Pacific
8,495
5,889
44.3
%
34,458
30,800
11.9
%
|Corporate & Other
(14,386
)
(37,228
)
(59,502
)
(68,920
)
|Consolidated
$
41,996
$
8,063
420.8
%
$
191,579
$
155,023
23.6
%
|Sensient Technologies Corporation
|(In thousands)
|(Unaudited)
|Consolidated Condensed Balance Sheets
December 31,
December 31,
2024
2023
|Cash and cash equivalents
$
26,626
$
28,934
|Trade accounts receivable
290,087
272,164
|Inventories
600,302
598,399
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
44,871
37,119
|Total Current Assets
961,886
936,616
|Goodwill & intangible assets (net)
423,658
436,177
|Property, plant, and equipment (net)
491,587
505,277
|Other assets
146,663
136,437
|Total Assets
$
2,023,794
$
2,014,507
|Trade accounts payable
$
139,052
$
131,114
|Short-term borrowings
19,848
13,460
|Other current liabilities
111,739
91,732
|Total Current Liabilities
270,639
236,306
|Long-term debt
613,523
645,085
|Accrued employee and retiree benefits
24,499
27,715
|Other liabilities
54,147
52,077
|Shareholders' Equity
1,060,986
1,053,324
|Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
$
2,023,794
$
2,014,507
|Sensient Technologies Corporation
|(In thousands, except per share amounts)
|(Unaudited)
|Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
|Year Ended December 31,
2024
2023
|Cash flows from operating activities:
|Net earnings
$
124,666
$
93,394
|Adjustments to arrive at net cash provided by operating activities:
|Depreciation and amortization
60,329
57,820
|Share-based compensation expense
10,084
8,933
|Net (gain) loss on assets
(140
)
541
|Portfolio Optimization Plan costs
1,415
24,089
|Deferred income taxes
(18,598
)
(5,100
)
|Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
|Trade accounts receivable
(29,638
)
35,801
|Inventories
(18,295
)
(28,193
)
|Prepaid expenses and other assets
(5,407
)
5,767
|Trade accounts payable and other accrued expenses
8,995
(5,978
)
|Accrued salaries, wages, and withholdings
22,518
(17,830
)
|Income taxes
(810
)
(1,175
)
|Other liabilities
2,032
1,628
|Net cash provided by operating activities
157,151
169,697
|Cash flows from investing activities:
|Acquisition of property, plant, and equipment
(59,212
)
(87,868
)
|Proceeds from sale of assets
339
156
|Acquisition of new businesses
-
(1,650
)
|Other investing activities
(336
)
1,741
|Net cash used in investing activities
(59,209
)
(87,621
)
|Cash flows from financing activities:
|Proceeds from additional borrowings
159,321
351,662
|Debt payments
(167,073
)
(355,161
)
|Dividends paid
(69,399
)
(69,222
)
|Other financing activities
(4,395
)
(9,278
)
|Net cash used in financing activities
(81,546
)
(81,999
)
|Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
(18,704
)
7,936
|Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents
(2,308
)
8,013
|Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
28,934
20,921
|Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
$
26,626
$
28,934
|Supplemental Information
|Year Ended December 31,
2024
2023
|Dividends paid per share
$
1.64
$
1.64
|Sensient Technologies Corporation
|(In thousands, except percentages and per share amounts)
|(Unaudited)
|Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Amounts
|The Company's results for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2024 and 2023 include adjusted operating income, adjusted net earnings, and adjusted diluted earnings per share, which, in each case, exclude Portfolio Optimization Plan costs.
Three Months Ended December 31,
Year Ended December 31,
2024
2023
% Change
2024
2023
% Change
|Operating income (GAAP)
$
41,996
$
8,063
420.8
%
$
191,579
$
155,023
23.6
%
|Portfolio Optimization Plan costs – Cost of products sold
839
3,135
1,362
3,135
|Portfolio Optimization Plan costs – Selling and administrative expenses
17
24,706
5,269
24,706
|Adjusted operating income
$
42,852
$
35,904
19.4
%
$
198,210
$
182,864
8.4
%
|Net earnings (GAAP)
$
30,104
$
(5,833
)
616.1
%
$
124,666
$
93,394
33.5
%
|Portfolio Optimization Plan costs, before tax
856
27,841
6,631
27,841
|Tax impact of Portfolio Optimization Plan costs(1)
(3,570
)
(415
)
(4,156
)
(415
)
|Adjusted net earnings
$
27,390
$
21,593
26.8
%
$
127,141
$
120,820
5.2
%
|Diluted earnings per share (GAAP)
$
0.71
$
(0.14
)
607.1
%
$
2.94
$
2.21
33.0
%
|Portfolio Optimization Plan costs, net of tax
(0.06
)
0.65
0.06
0.65
|Adjusted diluted earnings per share
$
0.65
$
0.51
27.5
%
$
3.00
$
2.86
4.9
%
|Note: Earnings per share calculations may not foot due to rounding differences.
|(1) Tax impact adjustments were determined based on the nature of the underlying non-GAAP adjustments and their relevant jurisdictional tax rates.
|Results by Segment
Three Months Ended December 31,
Adjusted
Adjusted
|Operating Income
2024
Adjustments(2)
2024
2023
Adjustments(2)
2023
|Flavors & Extracts
$
21,345
$
-
$
21,345
$
18,059
$
-
$
18,059
|Color
26,542
-
26,542
21,343
-
21,343
|Asia Pacific
8,495
-
8,495
5,889
-
5,889
|Corporate & Other
(14,386
)
856
(13,530
)
(37,228
)
27,841
(9,387
)
|Consolidated
$
41,996
$
856
$
42,852
$
8,063
$
27,841
$
35,904
|Results by Segment
Year Ended December 31,
Adjusted
Adjusted
|Operating Income
2024
Adjustments(2)
2024
2023
Adjustments(2)
2023
|Flavors & Extracts
$
97,094
$
-
$
97,094
$
87,773
$
-
$
87,773
|Color
119,529
-
119,529
105,370
-
105,370
|Asia Pacific
34,458
-
34,458
30,800
-
30,800
|Corporate & Other
(59,502
)
6,631
(52,871
)
(68,920
)
27,841
(41,079
)
|Consolidated
$
191,579
$
6,631
$
198,210
$
155,023
$
27,841
$
182,864
|(2) Adjustments consist of Portfolio Optimization Plan costs.
|Sensient Technologies Corporation
|(In thousands, except percentages)
|(Unaudited)
|Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Amounts - Continued
|The following table summarizes the percentage change in the 2024 results compared to the 2023 results for the corresponding periods.
|Three Months Ended December 31, 2024
|Revenue
|Total
|Foreign
Exchange
Rates
|Adjustments(3)
|Adjusted
Local
Currency
|Flavors & Extracts
2.8
%
(0.6
%)
N/A
3.4
%
|Color
11.8
%
(2.2
%)
N/A
14.0
%
|Asia Pacific
26.1
%
0.9
%
N/A
25.2
%
|Total Revenue
7.8
%
(1.1
%)
N/A
8.9
%
|Operating Income
|Flavors & Extracts
18.2
%
(0.2
%)
0.0
%
18.4
%
|Color
24.4
%
(3.0
%)
0.0
%
27.4
%
|Asia Pacific
44.3
%
2.6
%
0.0
%
41.7
%
|Corporate & Other
(61.4
%)
0.0
%
(105.5
%)
44.1
%
|Total Operating Income
420.8
%
(6.7
%)
406.7
%
20.8
%
|Diluted Earnings Per Share
607.1
%
(7.2
%)
584.9
%
29.4
%
|Adjusted EBITDA
17.5
%
(1.3
%)
N/A
18.8
%
|Year Ended December 31, 2024
|Revenue
|Total
|Foreign
Exchange
Rates
|Adjustments(3)
|Adjusted
Local
Currency
|Flavors & Extracts
7.1
%
0.0
%
N/A
7.1
%
|Color
6.6
%
(0.7
%)
N/A
7.3
%
|Asia Pacific
11.2
%
(1.8
%)
N/A
13.0
%
|Total Revenue
6.9
%
(0.5
%)
N/A
7.4
%
|Operating Income
|Flavors & Extracts
10.6
%
(0.2
%)
0.0
%
10.8
%
|Color
13.4
%
(0.8
%)
0.0
%
14.2
%
|Asia Pacific
11.9
%
(2.2
%)
0.0
%
14.1
%
|Corporate & Other
(13.7
%)
0.0
%
(42.4
%)
28.7
%
|Total Operating Income
23.6
%
(1.0
%)
15.3
%
9.3
%
|Diluted Earnings Per Share
33.0
%
(1.4
%)
28.5
%
5.9
%
|Adjusted EBITDA
7.6
%
(0.7
%)
N/A
8.3
%
|(3) Adjustments consist of Portfolio Optimization Plan costs.
|Sensient Technologies Corporation
|(In thousands, except percentages)
|(Unaudited)
|Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Amounts - Continued
|The following table summarizes the reconciliation between Consolidated Operating Income (GAAP) and Adjusted EBITDA for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2024 and 2023.
Three Months Ended December 31,
Year Ended December 31,
2024
2023
% Change
2024
2023
% Change
|Operating income (GAAP)
$
41,996
$
8,063
420.8%
$
191,579
$
155,023
23.6%
|Depreciation and amortization
15,144
14,460
60,329
57,820
|Share-based compensation expense
3,104
1,648
10,084
8,933
|Portfolio Optimization Plan costs, before tax
856
27,841
6,631
27,841
|Adjusted EBITDA
$
61,100
$
52,012
17.5%
$
268,623
$
249,617
7.6%
|The following table summarizes the reconciliation between Debt (GAAP) and Net Debt, and Operating Income (GAAP) and Credit Adjusted EBITDA for the year ended December 31, 2024 and 2023.
Year Ended December 31,
|Debt
2024
2023
|Short-term borrowings
$
19,848
$
13,460
|Long-term debt
613,523
645,085
|Credit Agreement adjustments(4)
(13,129
)
(16,743
)
|Net Debt
$
620,242
$
641,802
|Operating income (GAAP)
$
191,579
$
155,023
|Depreciation and amortization
60,329
57,820
|Share-based compensation expense
10,084
8,933
|Portfolio Optimization Plan costs, before tax
6,631
27,841
|Other non-operating gains(5)
(905
)
(762
)
|Credit Adjusted EBITDA
$
267,718
$
248,855
|Net Debt to Credit Adjusted EBITDA
|2.3x
|2.6x
|(4) Adjustments include cash and cash equivalents, as described in the Company's Third Amended and Restated Credit Agreement (Credit Agreement), and certain letters of credit and hedge contracts.
|(5) Adjustments consist of certain financing transaction costs, certain non-financing interest items, and gains and losses related to certain non-cash, non-operating, and/or non-recurring items as described in the Credit Agreement.
|We have included each of these non-GAAP measures in order to provide additional information regarding our underlying operating results and comparable period-over-period performance. Such information is supplemental to information presented in accordance with GAAP and is not intended to represent a presentation in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP measures should not be considered in isolation. Rather, they should be considered together with GAAP measures and the rest of the information included in this release and our SEC filings. Management internally reviews each of these non-GAAP measures to evaluate performance on a comparative period-to-period basis and to gain additional insight into underlying operating and performance trends, and we believe the information can be beneficial to investors for the same purposes. These non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies.
Category: Earnings
Contacts
Amy Agallar
(414) 347-3706
investor.relations@sensient.com