Senseonics to Present at the Inaugural Gilmartin Group Emerging Growth Company Showcase

GERMANTOWN, Md.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: SENS) a medical technology company focused on the development and manufacturing of long-term, implantable continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes, today announced plans to present at the upcoming Inaugural Gilmartin Group Emerging Showcase, taking place virtually. Management is scheduled to present on Wednesday, August 31, 2022 at 3:00pm ET.

Interested parties can access a live and recorded webcast presentation directly by following this link. An archived webcast of the presentation will be available on the “Investors” section of the company’s website at www.senseonics.com.

Those parties interested in registering for the Inaugural Gilmartin Group Emerging Growth Company Showcase may do so by following this link.

About Senseonics

Senseonics Holdings, Inc. is a medical technology company focused on the development and manufacturing of glucose monitoring products designed to transform lives in the global diabetes community with differentiated, long-term implantable glucose management technology. Senseonics’ CGM systems, Eversense®, Eversense® XL and Eversense® E3 include a small sensor inserted completely under the skin that communicates with a smart transmitter worn over the sensor. The glucose data are automatically sent every 5 minutes to a mobile app on the user’s smartphone.

