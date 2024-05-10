Senseonics Partners with Rimidi to Develop Innovative Diabetes Solution

Eversense® CGM+RPM solution to be powered by Rimidi’s clinical management platform

GERMANTOWN, Md.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: SENS), a medical technology company focused on the development and manufacturing of long-term, implantable continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes, today announced a strategic partnership with Rimidi, a leading clinical management platform designed to optimize clinical workflows, enhance patient experiences, and achieve quality objectives for chronic disease management, in the development of its Eversense® Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) Program for use by the health care providers.





“We are excited to combine our clinical management platform with Senseonics’ technology. Our platform and its capabilities were designed to leverage the data from medical devices like Eversense CGM to streamline and improve chronic disease management,” said Chief Executive Officer of Rimidi, Lucienne Ide, MD, PhD. “81% of patients with type 2 diabetes do not meet their HbA1c, blood pressure and cholesterol goals, and this partnership represents an exciting opportunity to assist providers in driving improved glucose outcomes for this population.”

The partnership will integrate Eversense glucose data into Rimidi’s comprehensive clinical management platform used by health systems, capitated health plans and physician practices. Rimidi’s platform aligns with Medicare’s reimbursable remote patient monitoring telehealth programs while seamlessly integrating within existing Electronic Health Record (EHR) systems, supporting quality improvement initiatives, driving workflow optimization, increasing patient engagement and providing clinical decision support.

Powered by Rimidi, the Eversense CGM + RPM solution is intended to seamlessly and securely push patient glucose data to the most widely used EHR systems, to provide direct access for healthcare providers. With increased visibility on glucose trends, high or low event frequency, and time-in-range statistics, providers will be able to proactively engage patients to provide lifestyle and therapy optimization guidance in order to better manage their diabetes, lower healthcare costs and improve clinical outcomes.

“The Eversense RPM Program™ is the next step in our roadmap to combine long-term implantable CGM technology with advanced analytics and personalized health services into a comprehensive diabetes solution. Eversense RPM will arm providers with powerful data to optimize care in between office visits where 99% of diabetes management takes place,” said Tim Goodnow, PhD, President and Chief Executive Officer of Senseonics. “Rimidi’s best-in-class platform will seamlessly integrate Eversense data. Combined with expert diabetes nurse counselors, proprietary decision support protocols, and fully compliant RPM reimbursement infrastructure, our Eversense CGM+RPM solution is intended to further differentiate Eversense from other CGM manufacturers, reaching beyond a stand-alone device and putting a comprehensive solution into the hands of health care systems, providers, and patients. Aligned with Medicare’s diabetes population management initiatives, we are proud to be at the forefront of providing the next evolution of innovation in diabetes with the goal to give healthcare professionals the confidence of knowing patients have support outside of their office and patients the confidence of achieving healthy outcomes. We look forward to providing Ascensia, our commercial partner, with this exciting program, offering further reason for providers and patients to choose Eversense.”

Senseonics, in collaboration with its commercial partner, Ascensia Diabetes Care, intends to make the Eversense CGM+RPM solution available to select population health-based systems beginning in the third quarter of 2024, followed by a planned expansion of the program to all healthcare prescribers and users of Eversense.

Potential Eversense users can go to www.ascensiadiabetes.com/eversense to learn more about Eversense. Physicians, nurse practitioners and physician assistants who are interested in offering the Eversense CGM System can sign up at https://www.ascensiadiabetes.com/eversense/become-a-provider/. Alternatively, contact 1-844-SENSE4U (1-844-736-7348) to learn more about the first and only long-term implantable CGM system.

† There is no glucose data generated when the transmitter is removed

1 Sherr JL, Heinemann L, Fleming GA, et al. Automated insulin delivery: benefits, challenges, and recommendations. A Consensus Report of the Joint Diabetes Technology Working Group of the European Association for the Study of Diabetes and the American Diabetes Association. Diabetologia. 2023;66(1):3-22. doi:10.1007/s00125-022-05744-z

2 Garg S. et al. Evaluation of Accuracy and Safety of the Next-Generation Up to 180-Day Long-Term Implantable Eversense Continuous Glucose Monitoring System: The PROMISE Study. Diabetes Technology & Therapeutics 2021; 24(2): 1-9.DOI: 10.1089/dia.2021.0182

3 Barnard KD, Kropff J, Choudhary P, et al. Acceptability of Implantable Continuous Glucose Monitoring Sensor. J Diabetes Sci Technol. 2018;12(3):634-638. doi:10.1177/1932296817735123

4 Boscari F, Vettoretti M, Cavallin F, et al. Implantable and transcutaneous continuous glucose monitoring system: a randomized cross over trial comparing accuracy, efficacy and acceptance. J Endocrinol Invest. 2022;45(1):115-124. doi:10.1007/s40618-021-01624-2

5 Hanson K, Kipnes M, Tran H. Comparison of Point Accuracy Between Two Widely Used Continuous Glucose Monitoring Systems. J Diabetes Sci Technol. Published online January 8, 2024. doi:10.1177/19322968231225676

6 Christiansen MP, Klaff LJ, Brazg R, et al. A Prospective Multicenter Evaluation of the Accuracy of a Novel Implanted Continuous Glucose Sensor: PRECISE II. Diabetes Technol Ther. 2018;20(3):197-206. doi:10.1089/dia.2017.0142

7 Eversense E3 User Manual LBL-4002-01-001 Rev B 02/2022

About Eversense

The Eversense® E3 Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) System is indicated for continually measuring glucose levels for up to 180 days in persons with diabetes age 18 and older. The system is indicated for use to replace fingerstick blood glucose (BG) measurements for diabetes treatment decisions. Fingerstick BG measurements are still required for calibration primarily one time a day after day 21, and when symptoms do not match CGM information or when taking medications of the tetracycline class. The sensor insertion and removal procedures are performed by a health care provider. The Eversense E3 CGM System is a prescription device; patients should talk to their health care provider to learn more. For important safety information, see https://www.ascensiadiabetes.com/eversense/safety-info/.

About Senseonics

Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (“Senseonics”) is a medical technology company focused on the development and manufacturing of glucose monitoring products designed to transform lives in the global diabetes community with differentiated, long-term implantable glucose management technology. Senseonics’ CGM system Eversense® E3 includes a small sensor inserted completely under the skin that communicates with a smart transmitter worn over the sensor. The glucose data are automatically sent every 5 minutes to a mobile app on the user’s smartphone.

About Rimidi

Created by doctors, for doctors, Rimidi is a digital health company that supports healthcare providers in the delivery of remote patient monitoring and chronic disease management with EHR-integrated software, services, and connected devices. By combining clinical data from the EHR with data from connected devices and patient surveys, Rimidi presents a complete picture of the patient and supports care delivery across the continuum from the clinic to the home to allow for proactive, guideline-based management and prioritization of highest-need patients. For more information, visit rimidi.com and follow us on X, formerly known as Twitter, and LinkedIn.

Forward Looking Statements

Any statements in this press release about future expectations, plans and prospects for Senseonics, including statements about the patient and provider experience, statements regarding launch expectations of the Eversense RPM solution, statements regarding the benefits of pursuing a new strategic partnership with Rimidi, statements regarding the attributes and value to patients and providers of Eversense RPM, statements regarding the design and implementation of Eversense RPM, and other statements containing the words “believe,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “projects,” “will,” “planned,” and similar expressions, constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including: uncertainties inherent in the commercial launch and commercial expansion of the Eversense product and a new RPM solution, uncertainties inherent in the transition of commercialization responsibilities to Ascensia Diabetes Care and its commercial initiatives, uncertainties inherent in the development of new technology, uncertainties inherent in finalizing integration and commercial terms with a new partner, and such other factors as are set forth in the risk factors detailed in Senseonics’ Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 and Senseonics’ other filings with the SEC under the heading “Risk Factors.” In addition, the forward-looking statements included in this press release represent Senseonics’ views as of the date hereof. Senseonics anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause Senseonics’ views to change. However, while Senseonics may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, Senseonics specifically disclaims any obligation to do so except as required by law. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Senseonics’ views as of any date subsequent to the date hereof.

Contacts

Senseonics Investor Contact

Philip Taylor



Gilmartin Group



415-937-5406



Investors@senseonics.com