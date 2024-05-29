Home Business Wire Senseonics Holdings, Inc. to Participate in the Sidoti Small Cap Conference
Senseonics Holdings, Inc. to Participate in the Sidoti Small Cap Conference

GERMANTOWN, Md.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: SENS), a medical technology company focused on the development and manufacturing of long-term, implantable continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes, today announced plans to participate in the upcoming Sidoti Small Cap Conference, being held in virtually.


Management is scheduled to participate on Wednesday, June 12, 2024, at 1:45 pm ET and will hold one-on-one meetings. Interested parties may access a live and recorded webcast of the presentation on the “Investor Relations” section of the company’s website at www.senseonics.com.

About Senseonics

Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (“Senseonics”) is a medical technology company focused on the development and manufacturing of glucose monitoring products designed to transform lives in the global diabetes community with differentiated, long-term implantable glucose management technology. Senseonics’ CGM system Eversense® E3 includes a small sensor inserted completely under the skin that communicates with a smart transmitter worn over the sensor. The glucose data are automatically sent every 5 minutes to a mobile app on the user’s smartphone.

Senseonics Investor Contact
Philip Taylor

Gilmartin Group

415-937-5406

Investors@senseonics.com

