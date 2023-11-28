Sensedia Named a 2023 AWS Partner Award Finalist

Sensedia recognized as a Marketplace Partner of the Year – LATAM finalist, one of many AWS Partners around the globe that help customers drive innovation.

LAS VEGAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Sensedia is excited to announce it is a finalist of a 2023 Geo and Global AWS Partner Award, recognizing leaders around the globe playing a key role in helping customers drive innovation and build solutions on Amazon Web Services (AWS).





Geo and Global AWS Partner Awards recognize a wide range of AWS Partners, whose business models have embraced specialization, innovation, and cooperation over the past year. Geo and Global AWS Partner Awards recognize partners whose business models continue to evolve and thrive on AWS as they work with customers.

Sensedia’s expertise in driving transformation can be seen in its work with the sugarcane bioenergy generator Uisa. The company needed to employ blockchain and tokenization to ensure end-to-end traceability of its bioproduct supply chain. The organization wanted to provide transparency to buyers and offer consumers alternatives to offset their carbon footprint. Sensedia created reliable APIs to connect operating systems and insert information into the blockchain, ensuring coherent processes and generated alerts. These enhanced connections allowed real-time monitoring of 50,000 hectares of plantation land using 4G. By successfully connecting systems and equipment, Uisa streamlined operations and improved business profitability.

Sensedia also played a crucial role in helping Banco Original shape their BaaS platform strategy, offering advice in optimal decision-making, architecture, modeling, formatting, and API structure. Leveraging its BaaS platform “Original Hub,” the bank established more than 50 partnership agreements with emerging fintechs to improve service to more than 5 million clients. Sensedia was crucial in normalizing, structuring, organizing, and documenting Banco Original’s APIs. It provided a framework for the bank’s internal teams to manage existing APIs and quickly build new ones.

Finally, through API governance, Sensedia developed API exposure standards for Petz, Brazil’s largest pet store chain. These standards created essential rules supported by a gateway that can be utilized by all of Petz’s digital product teams, leveraging microservices to drive the digital experience and handle millions of API calls. Seamless integration has helped the organization become a leading player in the global pet market, accelerating omnichannel business strategies with e-commerce and providing customers with the best buying experience throughout their journey.

“It’s fantastic to be recognized for supporting critical aspects of our customers’ businesses. Sensedia’s customer-centric approach supports our clients through every stage of their digital journey, creating highly connected ecosystems, flexible and agile architectures, and customer experiences that drive revenue. Our commitment to simplify and accelerate API strategy for compliant and securely connected services removes the bottleneck for innovation. Thanks to AWS Marketplace, Sensedia can offer our solutions to more customers in LATAM and around the globe so that they can realize incredible results like those of Banco Original, Uisa and Petz.” said Lisa Arthur, Sensedia’s US Director and Global CMO.

“What drives us to work and build is the company’s vision to be globally recognized as the best ecosystem in the pet segment by 2025,” said Fernando Diniz, head of digital products engineering at Petz. “The governance of APIs in this journey was essential. Together with Sensedia, we developed the API exposure standards, the necessary rules and standards supported by a gateway partner, Amazon Web Services. These could be used as a marketplace and benefit all tribes of Petz digital products. With the creation of microservices, it was possible to connect this entire Petz ecosystem in all the journeys that the customer could initiate with us, from the Adopt-A-Pet to the Aesthetic Center, joining journeys from the physical channel to the digital channel. With the creation of microservices, it was possible to connect the entire Petz ecosystem in all the journeys that the customer could initiate with us, from the Adopt-A-Pet to the Aesthetic Center, joining journeys from the physical channel to the digital channel.”

For the first year, finalists were recognized as part of the data-driven award categories, which were comprised of a unique set of metrics that helped measure AWS Partners’ performance within the past year. The datasets used were audited by a third-party vendor, Canalys, to ensure that all measurements and calculations were objective and correct in nature. Finalists represent the top 3 ranked AWS Partners across any data-driven award set.

The AWS Partner Network (APN) is a global program focused on helping companies build successful AWS-based businesses or solutions by providing business, technical, marketing, and go-to-market support. The APN includes independent software vendors (ISVs) and systems integrators (SIs) around the world, with AWS Partner participation growing significantly during the past 12 months.

A panel of AWS experts selected the finalists based on strict criteria with a third-party audit conducted by Canalys. Sensedia is excited to announce it has been named a finalist for Marketplace Partner of the Year – LATAM, recognizing top AWS Partners with significant AWS Marketplace transactions.

Sensedia simplifies enterprise architecture and integrations to improve business efficiency and flexibility. Sensedia’s solutions go beyond API management, working in partnership to help customers do more, faster, and better with APIs, microservices, and their architecture. Whether leveraging legacy systems for open innovation within a modern platform, unlocking data with agile architecture, creating new customer digital experiences, or expanding business models and partner ecosystems, Sensedia empowers its clients’ businesses to become more adaptable, composable, and connected. More at www.sensedia.com.

