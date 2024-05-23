Sensedia Launches AI Copilot to Accelerate and Enhance API Development

New AI solution is being used by companies such as biorefinery uisa and revolutionizes API management, governance and integrations.

The solution embeds over 17 years of Sensedia’s expertise in designing API strategies and best practices. Sensedia AI Copilot can be tuned to understand each customer’s business context and combine API Management and Governance best practices to suggest improvements, design APIs from scratch, detect security flaws and increase documentation accuracy. The solution can assess APIs published across multiple Gateways, ensuring comprehensive API management.

Unveiled at the APIX 2024 global customer conference, AI Copilot supports customers in aligning their API and integration strategies with business goals, transforming digital channels and integrated ecosystems.

“Sensedia’s AI Copilot leverages what generative AI does best — best practice assistance for developers and platform engineers to elevate API design through customized journeys, but more than that, the solution will impact every step of their API Journey. This solution leverages years of API design experience to deliver a simple, custom and ethically human-driven AI API experience to improve how businesses innovate,” says Lisa Arthur, Sensedia’s US Director and Global CMO.

How it works

Sensedia AI Copilot simplifies the entire API creation journey – from planning and design to implementation, testing and validation, documentation, deployment and management steps – and can now be navigated with simplicity, speed, and intuition with the assistance of artificial intelligence.

By applying years of industry best practices, the AI assistant enhances productivity and outcomes, resulting in robust and effective APIs that are easy to customize, adjust, publish and govern.

Users can securely upload their data to create custom APIs, with the AI suggesting journeys and access points aligned with market best practices for ease of use and security. The solution then generates APIs automatically, ready for customization and integration with Sensedia’s API Manager, allowing for flexible documentation management and automated contract creation.

“Sensedia AI Copilot is developed with a clear focus on assuring responsible AI. Our practices follow strict ethical guidelines to ensure transparency, equity and safety. We maintain human supervision at all critical stages of the process to avoid errors and ensure quality,” explains Kleber Bacili, CEO of Sensedia.

Bacili also points out other key capabilities for designing and creating APIs aligned with each company’s strategies. “Another significant differentiator of the solution is the secure uploading of documents into private databases. This new capability allows users to customize APIs to best support their business, strategy and planning processes. Sensedia customers will also see an improved response process as all captured data is authenticated and encrypted for the ultimate in security and risk mitigation.”

The Gartner® “Hype Cycle for Artificial Intelligence, 2023” shows that “AI engineering enables organizations to establish and grow high-value portfolios of AI solutions. Most AI development is currently limited by significant operational bottlenecks. With AI engineering methods — DataOps, ModelOps and DevOps — it is possible to deploy models into production in a structured, repeatable factory-model framework to realize significant value.”

Proven benefits

Sensedia customer uisa, one of the largest biorefineries in Brazil, successfully tested Sensedia AI Copilot, demonstrating several advantages. The solution accelerated uisa’s development process for creating and launching APIs. Sensedia AI Copilot simplified adherence to industry best practices, resulting in more robust and efficient APIs, reduced human errors and automation of repetitive processes, easier customizing and adjusting journeys and endpoints, and easier integration with Sensedia’s API Manager (complete API management platform).

According to Rodrigo Gonçalves, Technology and Innovation Director at uisa, Sensedia AI Copilot is not just an API creation tool; it generates business. “The solution helps us simplify our development and creation processes. Creating an API can be done by everyone. In other words, we are democratizing, putting more governance in the processes.”

Gonçalves adds that, with the solution, uisa’s technology team has more time to think about the business. “Something that used to take five or six days can now be completed in an hour or two hours, saving time. Putting intelligence into our processes offers enormous savings and efficiency for the company.”

Sensedia AI Copilot is a tool for increasing efficiency in delivering results, commented Gonçalves, “Here at uisa, our board is not only focused on technology and innovation but also on efficiency and increasing the company’s profitability. Sensedia AI Copilot frees up human resources to think about operational efficiency points and automates a usually complicated process. The solution simplifies business transformation.”

Next steps

Sensedia looks forward to further enhancing Sensedia AI Copilot’s functionalities and user experience through self-learning. The product can adopt the latest improvements, providing more accurate and contextualized predictions and suggestions in line with the continuous evolution of AI models.

“Sensedia AI Copilot does not replace human work but complements it by automating repetitive and error-prone tasks and allowing developers and architects to focus on the more strategic and creative aspects of the API Management and Governance initiatives. Using the solution enhances the user experience and adds value for the business,” Bacili highlights.

About Sensedia

Sensedia simplifies enterprise architecture and integrations to improve business efficiency and flexibility. Sensedia’s solutions go beyond API management, working in partnership to help customers do more, faster and better with APIs, microservices and their architecture. Whether leveraging legacy systems for open innovation within a modern platform, unlocking data with agile architecture, creating new customer digital experiences or expanding business models and partner ecosystems, Sensedia empowers its clients’ businesses to become more adaptable, composable and connected. More at www.sensedia.com.

