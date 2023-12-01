Sensedia Achieves AWS Financial Services Competency Partner

Specialized Program Validates API Expertise in Digital Transformation

MIAMI–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Sensedia, a global leader in delivering API solutions for companies adopting a more digital, connected, and open strategy, today announced it has achieved an Amazon Web Services (AWS) Financial Services Competency Partner status, recognizing that Sensedia has demonstrated AWS technical expertise that helps customers achieve their cloud goals.





“Sensedia is thrilled to expand our collaboration with AWS as an AWS Financial Services Competency Partner. We are proud to be acknowledged for excellence in API management that transforms financial services companies’ digital experiences to their customers. This certification underscores our extensive understanding of leveraging legacy systems for open innovation within modern platforms and unlocking data. We’re helping companies create outstanding customer digital experiences, expand business models, and connect partner ecosystems to drive business growth and empower more digital products and services. Sensedia is delighted to offer our solutions via the AWS marketplace, making it easy for more organizations to benefit from our expertise in API management and digital transformation,” said Lisa Arthur, Sensedia’s US Director and Global CMO.

The AWS Competency Program, an AWS Specialization Program, confirms Sensedia’s expertise in delivering their API platform and helping customers do more, faster and better with APIs, microservices and their architecture. To receive the designation, AWS Partner Network (APN) members must possess deep AWS expertise and deliver solutions seamlessly on AWS. Customers seeking partners with the right expertise and experience to grow their business turn to AWS to find the right match. Now potential customers can discover Sensedia’s solutions through AWS’s designation.

This announcement continues exciting momentum for Sensedia as it expands its US presence, recently announcing two new partnerships. Mambu is joining forces with Sensedia to enable seamless connectivity and interaction between various financial services and applications. Localight has paired with the company to empower credit union members to support independent merchants.

About Sensedia

Sensedia simplifies enterprise architecture and integrations to improve business efficiency and flexibility. Sensedia’s solutions go beyond API management, working in partnership to help customers do more, faster and better with APIs, microservices and their architecture. Whether leveraging legacy systems for open innovation within a modern platform, unlocking data with agile architecture, creating new customer digital experiences or expanding business models and partner ecosystems, Sensedia empowers its clients’ businesses to become more adaptable, composable and connected. More at www.sensedia.com.

