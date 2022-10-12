Sense Integrates WhatsApp Messaging to Accelerate Global High-Volume Hiring

New feature allows for 1:1 conversations and broadcast messages through WhatsApp facilitating easier global communication between recruiters and candidates

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Sense, the market leader in AI-driven talent engagement solutions for recruiting, today announced the integration of WhatsApp for Sense Messaging, allowing recruiters everywhere to easily communicate with more candidates on the platform enterprise employers prefer. The new feature allows for 1:1 conversations and broadcast messages through WhatsApp while leveraging the collaboration and intelligence built into Sense Messaging today.

The addition of WhatsApp to Sense Messaging enhances the recruiter and candidate experience by allowing them both to have conversations on the messaging platform they prefer while taking advantage of shared inboxes, Chrome extension replies, mobile app communication as well as the other tech-based solutions within Sense Messaging.

“While SMS is popular in the U.S., international recruiters communicate with candidates via other messaging platforms including WhatsApp,” explained Alex Rosen, Sense Head of Product and Co-Founder. “Adding this feature to Sense Messaging expands our reach to the global enterprise market and enables recruiters everywhere to communicate with candidates on the talent engagement platform most preferred by our enterprise customers,” he added.

WhatsApp for Sense Messaging features include:

Global candidate reach for recruiters

Faster responses with an increased response rate

Time savings with broadcast messages

Increased visibility for talent acquisition managers

Easier collaboration for recruitment teams

WhatsApp and SMS messages will each have their own tab so recruiters can easily distinguish between the outreach platforms

The ability to send 1:1 messages or broadcast messages

By providing an additional outreach channel for recruiters to communicate with candidates, the introduction of WhatsApp opens the door to more qualified candidates and increases candidate response rates while also increasing visibility and collaboration amongst recruiters and recruitment teams. Unlike other messaging solutions, WhatsApp integration comes with all the benefits of Sense Messaging and can easily pair with other Sense solutions within the platform for a robust communication system.

Sense delivers a leading AI-powered talent engagement platform that helps recruiting and talent teams personalize their interactions with talent at every stage of the recruiting process. More than 800 organizations including Amazon, Dell, Kelly Services, Kindred Healthcare, and Sears rely on Sense to accelerate hiring, strengthen their employment brand and exceed recruiting targets – all while delivering a personalized candidate experience. For more information, visit www.sensehq.com.

