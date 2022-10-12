<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Home Business Wire Sense Integrates WhatsApp Messaging to Accelerate Global High-Volume Hiring
Business Wire

Sense Integrates WhatsApp Messaging to Accelerate Global High-Volume Hiring

di Business Wire

New feature allows for 1:1 conversations and broadcast messages through WhatsApp facilitating easier global communication between recruiters and candidates

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Sense, the market leader in AI-driven talent engagement solutions for recruiting, today announced the integration of WhatsApp for Sense Messaging, allowing recruiters everywhere to easily communicate with more candidates on the platform enterprise employers prefer. The new feature allows for 1:1 conversations and broadcast messages through WhatsApp while leveraging the collaboration and intelligence built into Sense Messaging today.

The addition of WhatsApp to Sense Messaging enhances the recruiter and candidate experience by allowing them both to have conversations on the messaging platform they prefer while taking advantage of shared inboxes, Chrome extension replies, mobile app communication as well as the other tech-based solutions within Sense Messaging.

“While SMS is popular in the U.S., international recruiters communicate with candidates via other messaging platforms including WhatsApp,” explained Alex Rosen, Sense Head of Product and Co-Founder. “Adding this feature to Sense Messaging expands our reach to the global enterprise market and enables recruiters everywhere to communicate with candidates on the talent engagement platform most preferred by our enterprise customers,” he added.

WhatsApp for Sense Messaging features include:

  • Global candidate reach for recruiters
  • Faster responses with an increased response rate
  • Time savings with broadcast messages
  • Increased visibility for talent acquisition managers
  • Easier collaboration for recruitment teams
  • WhatsApp and SMS messages will each have their own tab so recruiters can easily distinguish between the outreach platforms
  • The ability to send 1:1 messages or broadcast messages

By providing an additional outreach channel for recruiters to communicate with candidates, the introduction of WhatsApp opens the door to more qualified candidates and increases candidate response rates while also increasing visibility and collaboration amongst recruiters and recruitment teams. Unlike other messaging solutions, WhatsApp integration comes with all the benefits of Sense Messaging and can easily pair with other Sense solutions within the platform for a robust communication system.

About Sense

Sense delivers a leading AI-powered talent engagement platform that helps recruiting and talent teams personalize their interactions with talent at every stage of the recruiting process. More than 800 organizations including Amazon, Dell, Kelly Services, Kindred Healthcare, and Sears rely on Sense to accelerate hiring, strengthen their employment brand and exceed recruiting targets – all while delivering a personalized candidate experience. For more information, visit www.sensehq.com.

Contacts

Media contact
Jenny Olson

mPR, on behalf of Sense

jenny@mpublicrelations.com
310-773-2568

Articoli correlati

IEC Telecom expands Satcom offerings with Intelsat FlexMove

Business Wire Business Wire -
PARIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--IEC Telecom Group, an internationally renowned global satellite service operator and value-added digital IT integrator has officially announced...
Continua a leggere

Mercedes-Benz and Microsoft Collaborate to Boost Efficiency, Resilience and Sustainability in Car Production

Business Wire Business Wire -
Mercedes-Benz introduces MO360 Data Platform, connecting passenger car plants to Microsoft Cloud Vehicle production efficiency expected to improve by 20...
Continua a leggere

Leeds Beckett University Joins Forces With Unibeez to Super-Charge Student Career Success

Business Wire Business Wire -
Leeds Beckett becomes first University to partner with Unibeez - the UK’s first ‘on-demand’ student recruitment platform The partnership will...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

IEC Telecom expands Satcom offerings with Intelsat FlexMove

Business Wire