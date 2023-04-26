Sense and Checkr Announce Integration to Automate Pre-Employment Background Checks

The Integration Enables Talent Acquisition Teams to Seamlessly Transition to New Hire Onboarding and Prevent Candidate Drop-Off

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Sense, the market leader in AI-driven talent engagement solutions for enterprise recruiting, today announced a strategic integration with Checkr, the leading provider of pre-employment background checks. The integration automatically initiates Checkr background checks directly from the Sense platform.

“Every talent acquisition team strives to work as fast and efficiently as possible, while making intelligent hiring decisions,” said Alex Rosen, Sense Co-Founder and Head of Product. “Our customers can now easily finish the hiring process by automating the critical pre-employment background check step, and enjoy peace of mind that their pre-hire checklist is taken care of.”

Once a candidate signs an offer letter, they will receive an automated notification from Sense to complete their pre-employment background check and another notification when the screening is complete. This “set it and forget it” touchpoint can be applied to candidate journeys in Sense, eliminating the need for TA teams to manually navigate between separate platforms.

With the Sense-Checkr integration, the background check process is now 100% automated, resulting in faster hiring, improved candidate experience, and a seamless transition from offer to onboarding. TA teams can leverage Sense to continually engage new hires with automated reminder text messages and status updates leading up to their start date, significantly reducing candidate drop-off.

“Hiring organizations that run slow recruiting processes are the most likely to be ghosted by candidates,” adds Rosen. “Automated background checks can shave multiple days off of time-to-hire and help ensure a new hire is ready to go on day one.”

Checkr offers the most comprehensive pre-employment screening capabilities on the market, including criminal background checks, employment verification, education verification, driving record (MVR) checks, and more. Sense customers across multiple industries can use Checkr to ensure compliance for any role they’re hiring for.

“We’re excited to partner with Sense to help our mutual customers successfully complete the hiring process and welcome great people to their teams,” said Molly Rose, Director, Business Development & Product Partnerships at Checkr. “Our powerful background check capabilities combined with Sense’s industry-leading recruiting automation solution will enable organizations to make smarter and faster hiring decisions, and deliver an outstanding candidate experience.”

About Sense

Sense delivers a leading AI-powered talent engagement platform that helps recruiting and talent teams personalize their interactions with talent at every stage of the recruiting process. More than 900 organizations including Adecco, Coca-Cola, Dell, Hormel, Kelly Services, Kindred Healthcare, and Sony rely on Sense to accelerate hiring, strengthen their employment brand, and exceed recruiting targets — all while delivering a personalized candidate experience. For more information, visit www.sensehq.com.

About Checkr

Checkr’s mission is to build a fairer future by designing technology to create opportunities for all. Established in 2014 and valued at $5 billion, Checkr builds people infrastructure for the future of work. We believe all candidates, regardless of who they are, should have a fair chance to work. That’s why we’ve designed a faster—and more fair—way to screen job seekers. Many of the fastest-growing businesses in the world use Checkr’s technology to easily initiate and review background checks. Our customers include Uber, Instacart, Netflix, Adecco, Airbnb, Coinbase and more than tens of thousands of customers from SMBs to Fortune 500 employers. We have the goal to work with our customers to unblock four million candidates in 2022. Join us in the effort to promote fair chance at checkr.com and on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Twitter. For more information, visit www.checkr.com

