Sensata Technologies to Release Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results on November 4, 2024

SWINDON, United Kingdom–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Sensata Technologies (NYSE: ST) today announced that it will disclose its third quarter 2024 financial results on Monday, November 4, 2024, at approximately 4:00 p.m. Eastern Time.


Sensata will then host a live conference call and webcast on the same day at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss the results and business performance. The webcast and subsequent replay will be available on the investor relations page of the Company’s website at http://investors.sensata.com.

Investors can also listen to the earnings call live via telephone by dialing 1-844-784-1726 or 1-412-380-7411 and referencing the Sensata Technologies Q3 2024 Financial Results Conference Call. A replay of the call will be available until November 11, 2024. To access the replay dial 1-877-344-7529 or 1-412-317-0088 and enter confirmation code: 1693084.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies is a global industrial technology company striving to create a safer, cleaner, more efficient and electrified world. Through its broad portfolio of mission-critical sensors, electrical protection components and sensor-rich solutions, Sensata helps its customers address increasingly complex engineering and operating performance requirements. With more than 19,000 employees and global operations in 15 countries, Sensata serves customers in the automotive, heavy vehicle & off-road, industrial, and aerospace markets. Learn more at www.sensata.com and follow Sensata on LinkedIn, Facebook, X and Instagram.

Contacts

Media & Investors:

James Entwistle

+1 (508) 954-1561

jentwistle@sensata.com
investors@sensata.com

