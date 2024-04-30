Sensata Technologies Reports First Quarter 2024 Financial Results

SWINDON, United Kingdom–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Sensata Technologies (NYSE: ST), a global industrial technology company and leading provider of sensors, sensor-rich solutions and electrical protection devices used in mission-critical systems that create valuable business insights for customers, today announced financial results for its first quarter ended March 31, 2024.





“We are pleased to report a solid start to 2024, with first quarter revenue and adjusted operating margins towards the high end of our guidance range,” said Jeff Cote, CEO and President of Sensata. “We are the trusted electrification partner of choice as evidenced by more than $1.3 billion in electrification wins during the past three years and our safe and efficient capabilities remain a durable, proven, and profitable business driving value for our shareholders.”

Operating Results – First Quarter

Operating results for the first quarter of 2024 compared to the first quarter of 2023 are summarized below. These results include non-GAAP financial measures, each of which is defined and reconciled to the most directly comparable GAAP measure later in this press release.

Revenue:

Revenue was $1,006.7 million, an increase of $8.5 million, or 0.9%, compared to $998.2 million in the first quarter of 2023.

On a constant currency basis, revenue increased 2.3% as compared to the first quarter of 2023.

Operating income:

Operating income was $144.8 million, or 14.4% of revenue, a decrease of $4.1 million, or 2.7%, compared to operating income of $148.8 million, or 14.9% of revenue, in the first quarter of 2023.

Adjusted operating income was $188.5 million, or 18.7% of revenue ($197.6 million or 19.4% of revenue on a constant currency basis), a decrease of $4.4 million, or 2.3%, compared to adjusted operating income of $192.9 million, or 19.3% of revenue, in the first quarter of 2023.

Earnings per share:

Earnings per share was $0.50, a decrease of $0.06, or 10.7%, compared to earnings per share of $0.56 in the first quarter of 2023.

Adjusted earnings per share was $0.89, a decrease of $0.03, or 3.3% ($0.93 or an increase of 1.1% on a constant currency basis), compared to adjusted earnings per share of $0.92 in the first quarter of 2023.

Sensata generated $106.5 million of operating cash flow in the first quarter of 2024, compared to $96.9 million in the prior year period. Sensata’s free cash flow totaled $64.4 million in the first quarter of 2024, compared to $60.0 million in the prior year period.

During the first quarter of 2024, Sensata returned approximately $28.1 million to shareholders, including $18.1 million through its quarterly dividend of $0.12 per share paid on February 28, 2024, and approximately $10.1 million of shares repurchased.

Guidance

For the second quarter of 2024, Sensata expects revenue of $1,025 to $1,055 million and adjusted EPS of $0.89 to $0.95.

Q2-2024 Guidance $ in millions, except EPS Q2-24 Guidance Q2-23 Y/Y Change Revenue $1,025 – $1,055 $1,062.1 (3%) – (1%) organic growth (2%) – 1% Adjusted Operating Income $192 – $202 $205.7 (7%) – (2%) Adjusted Net Income $134 – $144 $149.2 (10%) – (4%) Adjusted EPS $0.89 – $0.95 $0.97 (8%) – (2%)

Versus the prior year period, Sensata expects that changes in foreign currency exchange rates will decrease revenue by approximately $13 million at the midpoint and decrease adjusted EPS by approximately $0.02 at the midpoint in the second quarter of 2024.

Conference Call and Webcast

Sensata will conduct a conference call today at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss its first quarter 2024 financial results and its outlook for the second quarter of 2024. The dial-in numbers for the call are 1-844-784-1726 or 1-412-380-7411. Callers should reference the “Sensata Q1 2024 Financial Results Conference Call.” A live webcast of the conference call will also be available on the investor relations page of Sensata’s website at http://investors.sensata.com. Additionally, a replay of the call will be available until May 6, 2024. To access the replay, dial 1-877-344-7529 or 1-412-317-0088 and enter confirmation code: 2357389.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies is a global industrial technology company striving to create a cleaner, more efficient, electrified and connected world. Through its broad portfolio of sensors, electrical protection components and sensor-rich solutions which create valuable business insights, Sensata helps its customers address increasingly complex engineering and operating performance requirements. With more than 21,000 employees and global operations in 16 countries, Sensata serves customers in the automotive, heavy vehicle & off-road, industrial, and aerospace markets. Learn more at www.sensata.com and follow Sensata on LinkedIn, Facebook, X and Instagram.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We supplement the reporting of our financial information determined in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) with certain non-GAAP financial measures. We use these non-GAAP financial measures internally to make operating and strategic decisions, including the preparation of our annual operating plan, evaluation of our overall business performance, and as a factor in determining compensation for certain employees. We believe presenting non-GAAP financial measures is useful for period-over-period comparisons of underlying business trends and our ongoing business performance. We also believe presenting these non-GAAP measures provides additional transparency into how management evaluates the business.

Non-GAAP financial measures should be considered as supplemental in nature and are not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the related financial information prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. In addition, our non-GAAP financial measures may not be the same as, or comparable to, similar non-GAAP measures presented by other companies.

The non-GAAP financial measures referenced by Sensata in this release include: adjusted net income, adjusted earnings per share (“EPS”), adjusted operating income, adjusted operating margin, free cash flow, organic revenue growth, market outgrowth, adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (“EBITDA”), net debt, and net leverage ratio. We also refer to changes in certain non-GAAP measures, usually reported either as a percentage or number of basis points, between two periods. Such changes are also considered non-GAAP measures.

Adjusted net income (or loss) is defined as net income (or loss), determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP, excluding certain non-GAAP adjustments which are detailed in the accompanying reconciliation tables. Adjusted EPS is calculated by dividing adjusted net income (or loss) by the number of diluted weighted-average ordinary shares outstanding in the period. We believe that these measures are useful to investors and management in understanding our ongoing operations and in analysis of ongoing operating trends.

Adjusted operating income (or loss) is defined as operating income (or loss), determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP, excluding certain non-GAAP adjustments which are detailed in the accompanying reconciliation tables. Adjusted operating margin is calculated by dividing adjusted operating income (or loss) by net revenue. We believe that these measures are useful to investors and management in understanding our ongoing operations and in analysis of ongoing operating trends.

Free cash flow is defined as net cash provided by/(used in) operating activities less additions to property, plant and equipment and capitalized software. We believe that this measure is useful to investors and management as a measure of cash generated by business operations that will be used to repay scheduled debt maturities and can be used to fund acquisitions, repurchase ordinary shares, or for the accelerated repayment of debt obligations.

Organic revenue growth (or decline) is defined as the reported percentage change in net revenue calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP, excluding the period-over-period impact of foreign exchange rate differences as well as the net impact of material acquisitions and divestitures for the 12-month period following the respective transaction date(s). We believe that this measure is useful to investors and management in understanding our ongoing operations and in analysis of ongoing operating trends.

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income (or loss), determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP, excluding interest expense, net, provision for (or benefit from) income taxes, depreciation expense, amortization of intangible assets, and the following non-GAAP adjustments, if applicable: (1) restructuring related and other, (2) financing and other transaction costs, and (3) deferred gain or loss on derivative instruments. We believe that this measure is useful to investors and management in understanding our ongoing operations and in analysis of ongoing operating trends.

Gross leverage ratio is defined as gross debt divided by last twelve months (LTM) adjusted EBITDA. We believe that gross leverage ratio is a useful measure to management and investors in understanding trends in our overall financial condition.

Net debt is defined as total debt, finance lease, and other financing obligations less cash and cash equivalents. We believe net debt is a useful measure to management and investors in understanding trends in our overall financial condition.

Net leverage ratio is defined as net debt divided by last twelve months (LTM) adjusted EBITDA. We believe the net leverage ratio is a useful measure to management and investors in understanding trends in our overall financial condition.

In discussing trends in our performance, we may refer to certain non-GAAP financial measures or the percentage change of certain non-GAAP financial measures in one period versus another, calculated on a constant currency basis. Constant currency is determined by stating revenues and expenses at prior period foreign currency exchange rates and excludes the impact of foreign currency exchange rates on all hedges and, as applicable, net monetary assets. We believe these measures are useful to investors and management in understanding our ongoing operations and in analysis of ongoing operating trends.

Safe Harbor Statement

This earnings release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements may be identified by terminology such as “may,” “will,” “could,” “should,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “project,” “forecast,” “continue,” “intend,” “plan,” “potential,” “opportunity,” “guidance,” and similar terms or phrases. Forward-looking statements involve, among other things, expectations, projections, and assumptions about future financial and operating results, objectives, business and market outlook, megatrends, priorities, growth, shareholder value, capital expenditures, cash flows, demand for products and services, share repurchases, and Sensata’s strategic initiatives, including those relating to acquisitions and dispositions and the impact of such transactions on our strategic and operational plans and financial results. These statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other important factors relating to our operations and business environment, and we can give no assurances that these forward-looking statements will prove to be correct.

A wide variety of potential risks, uncertainties, and other factors could materially affect our ability to achieve the results either expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, risks related to public health crises, instability and changes in the global markets, supplier interruption or non-performance, the acquisition or disposition of businesses, adverse conditions or competition in the industries upon which we are dependent, intellectual property, product liability, warranty, and recall claims, market acceptance of new product introductions and product innovations, labor disruptions or increased labor costs, and changes in existing environmental or safety laws, regulations, and programs.

Investors and others should carefully consider the foregoing factors and other uncertainties, risks, and potential events including, but not limited to, those described in Item 1A: Risk Factors in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and as may be updated from time to time in Item 1A: Risk Factors in our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q or other subsequent filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. All such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and we do not undertake any obligation to update these statements other than as required by law.

SENSATA TECHNOLOGIES HOLDING PLC Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (In thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited) For the three months ended March 31, 2024 2023 Net revenue $ 1,006,709 $ 998,175 Operating costs and expenses: Cost of revenue 689,260 670,471 Research and development 45,314 45,939 Selling, general and administrative 88,046 86,150 Amortization of intangible assets 38,515 40,774 Restructuring and other charges, net 782 5,999 Total operating costs and expenses 861,917 849,333 Operating income 144,792 148,842 Interest expense (38,395 ) (48,791 ) Interest income 3,738 8,700 Other, net (11,544 ) 1,392 Income before taxes 98,591 110,143 Provision for income taxes 22,570 23,726 Net income $ 76,021 $ 86,417 Net income per share: Basic $ 0.51 $ 0.57 Diluted $ 0.50 $ 0.56 Weighted-average ordinary shares outstanding: Basic 150,480 152,518 Diluted 150,921 153,324

SENSATA TECHNOLOGIES HOLDING PLC Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands) (Unaudited) March 31,



2024 December 31,



2023 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 460,359 $ 508,104 Accounts receivable, net of allowances 760,092 744,129 Inventories 720,628 713,485 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 157,441 136,686 Total current assets 2,098,520 2,102,404 Property, plant and equipment, net 883,851 886,010 Goodwill 3,542,725 3,542,770 Other intangible assets, net 845,555 883,671 Deferred income tax assets 127,491 131,527 Other assets 117,808 134,605 Total assets $ 7,615,950 $ 7,680,987 Liabilities and shareholders’ equity Current liabilities: Current portion of long-term debt, finance lease and other financing obligations $ 2,340 $ 2,276 Accounts payable 469,342 482,301 Income taxes payable 33,762 32,139 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 288,525 307,002 Total current liabilities 793,969 823,718 Deferred income tax liabilities 361,172 359,073 Pension and other post-retirement benefit obligations 38,053 38,178 Finance lease and other financing obligations, less current portion 22,587 22,949 Long-term debt, net 3,375,511 3,373,988 Other long-term liabilities 49,824 66,805 Total liabilities 4,641,116 4,684,711 Total shareholders’ equity 2,974,834 2,996,276 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 7,615,950 $ 7,680,987

SENSATA TECHNOLOGIES HOLDING PLC Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (In thousands) (Unaudited) For the three months



ended March 31, 2024 2023 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 76,021 $ 86,417 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation 33,523 30,948 Amortization of debt issuance costs 1,562 1,734 Gain on sale of business — (5,877 ) Share-based compensation 8,133 7,206 Loss on debt financing — 485 Amortization of intangible assets 38,515 40,774 Deferred income taxes 2,574 6,491 Loss on equity investments, net 13,287 — Unrealized (gain)/loss on derivative instruments and other (4,184 ) 3,107 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects of acquisitions (62,944 ) (71,397 ) Acquisition-related compensation payments — (3,000 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 106,487 96,888 Cash flows from investing activities: Additions to property, plant and equipment and capitalized software (42,130 ) (36,882 ) Proceeds from the sale of business, net of cash sold — 14,000 Net cash used in investing activities (42,130 ) (22,882 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from exercise of stock options and issuance of ordinary shares — 2,762 Payment of employee restricted stock tax withholdings (129 ) (123 ) Payments on debt (279 ) (250,944 ) Dividends paid (18,056 ) (16,777 ) Payments to repurchase ordinary shares (10,052 ) — Purchase of noncontrolling interest in joint venture (79,393 ) — Payments of debt financing costs (39 ) (308 ) Net cash used in financing activities (107,948 ) (265,390 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (4,154 ) — Net change in cash and cash equivalents (47,745 ) (191,384 ) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 508,104 1,225,518 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 460,359 $ 1,034,134

Segment Performance

For the three months ended March 31, $ in 000s 2024 2023 Performance Sensing (1) Revenue $ 713,318 $ 667,762 Operating income $ 185,132 $ 169,066 % of Performance Sensing revenue 26.0 % 25.3 % Sensing Solutions Revenue $ 257,839 $ 283,450 Operating income $ 72,479 $ 84,020 % of Sensing Solutions revenue 28.1 % 29.6 % Other (1) Revenue $ 35,552 $ 46,963 Operating income $ 6,781 $ 4,970 % of Other revenue 19.1 % 10.6 %

(1) In the first quarter of 2024, we moved Insights from Performance Sensing, creating another operating segment, which is reported in “Other”. We recast Performance Sensing to exclude Insights. Prior year amounts in the above table have been recast to reflect this realignment, which was effective as of January 1, 2024.

Revenue by Business, Geography, and End Market (Unaudited)

(percent of total revenue) For the three months ended



March 31, 2024 2023 Performance Sensing (1) 70.9 % 66.9 % Sensing Solutions 25.6 % 28.4 % Other (1) 3.5 % 4.7 % Total 100.0 % 100.0 %

(percent of total revenue) For the three months ended



March 31, 2024 2023 Americas 42.6 % 45.3 % Europe 28.3 % 27.2 % Asia/Rest of World 29.1 % 27.5 % Total 100.0 % 100.0 %

(percent of total revenue) For the three months ended



March 31, 2024 2023 Automotive 55.9 % 52.6 % Heavy vehicle and off-road(1) 18.8 % 17.5 % Industrial 12.4 % 14.9 % Appliance and HVAC 4.7 % 4.8 % Aerospace 4.6 % 4.4 % All other (1) 3.6 % 5.8 % Total 100.0 % 100.0 %

(1) Effective January 1, 2024 we moved Insights from the Heavy vehicle off-road operating segment within Performance Sensing, creating another operating segment, which is reported in “Other”. Additionally, we moved the Insights business to the “other” end market. Prior year information in the tables above has been recast to reflect this realignment.

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations

The following unaudited tables provide a reconciliation of the difference between each of the non-GAAP financial measures referenced herein and the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP financial measure. Amounts presented in these tables may not appear to recalculate due to the effect of rounding.

Operating income and margin, income tax, net income, and earnings per share

($ in thousands, except per share amounts) For the three months ended March 31, 2024 Operating



Income Operating



Margin Income



Taxes Net



Income Diluted



EPS Reported (GAAP) $ 144,792 14.4 % $ 22,570 $ 76,021 $ 0.50 Non-GAAP adjustments: Restructuring related and other 2,394 0.2 % (575 ) 1,819 0.01 Financing and other transaction costs (1) 4,351 0.4 % 110 17,748 0.12 Step-up depreciation and amortization 37,378 3.7 % — 37,378 0.25 Deferred gain on derivative instruments (375 ) (0.0 %) 282 (1,192 ) (0.01 ) Amortization of debt issuance costs — — % — 1,562 0.01 Deferred taxes and other tax related — — % 1,286 1,286 0.01 Total adjustments 43,748 4.3 % 1,103 58,601 0.39 Adjusted (non-GAAP) $ 188,540 18.7 % $ 21,467 $ 134,622 $ 0.89

(1) Includes a $14.8 million mark-to-market loss on an equity investment held under the measurement alternative due to an observable marketplace transaction. This loss is presented in other, net on the condensed consolidated statement of operations

($ in thousands, except per share amounts) For the three months ended March 31, 2023 Operating



Income Operating



Margin Income



Tax Net



Income Diluted



EPS Reported (GAAP) $ 148,842 14.9 % $ 23,726 $ 86,417 $ 0.56 Non-GAAP adjustments: Restructuring related and other 2,941 0.3 % (672 ) 2,269 0.01 Financing and other transaction costs 4,248 0.4 % 2,874 7,607 0.05 Step-up depreciation and amortization 39,130 3.9 % — 39,130 0.26 Deferred gain on derivative instruments (2,250 ) (0.2 %) 853 (3,296 ) (0.02 ) Amortization of debt issuance costs — — % — 1,734 0.01 Deferred taxes and other tax related — — % 6,791 6,791 0.04 Total adjustments 44,069 4.4 % 9,846 54,235 0.35 Adjusted (non-GAAP) $ 192,911 19.3 % $ 13,880 $ 140,652 $ 0.92

Non-GAAP adjustments by location in statements of operations

(in thousands) For the three months



ended March 31, 2024 2023 Cost of revenue $ 1,154 $ (2,778 ) Selling, general and administrative 4,685 1,772 Amortization of intangible assets 37,127 39,076 Restructuring and other charges, net 782 5,999 Operating income adjustments 43,748 44,069 Interest expense, net 1,562 1,734 Other, net (1) 12,188 (1,414 ) Provision for income taxes 1,103 9,846 Net income adjustments $ 58,601 $ 54,235

(1) The three months ended March 31, 2024 includes a $14.8 million mark-to-market loss on an equity investment held under the measurement alternative due to an observable marketplace transactions.

Free cash flow

For the three months



ended March 31, ($ in thousands) 2024 2023 % △ Net cash provided by operating activities $ 106,487 $ 96,888 9.9 % Additions to property, plant and equipment and capitalized software (42,130 ) (36,882 ) (14.2 %) Free cash flow $ 64,357 $ 60,006 7.3 %

Adjusted corporate and other expenses

For the three months



ended March 31, (in thousands) 2024 2023 Corporate and other expenses (GAAP) $ (80,303 ) $ (62,441 ) Restructuring related and other 2,567 (1,429 ) Financing and other transaction costs 3,396 2,619 Step-up depreciation and amortization 251 54 Deferred gain on derivative instruments (375 ) (2,250 ) Total adjustments 5,839 (1,006 ) Adjusted corporate and other expenses (non-GAAP) $ (74,464 ) $ (63,447 )

Adjusted EBITDA

For the three months ended



March 31, (in thousands) LTM 2024 2023 Net income $ (14,305 ) $ 76,021 $ 86,417 Interest expense, net 145,426 34,657 40,091 Provision for income taxes 20,595 22,570 23,726 Depreciation expense 135,680 33,523 30,948 Amortization of intangible assets 171,601 38,515 40,774 EBITDA 458,997 205,286 221,956 Non-GAAP Adjustments Restructuring related and other 410,947 2,394 2,941 Financing and other transaction costs 34,397 17,638 4,733 Deferred loss/(gain) on derivative instruments 669 (1,474 ) (4,149 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 905,010 $ 223,844 $ 225,481

