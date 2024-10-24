Sensata Foundation Announces Nonprofit Awardees for 2024-2025 Grant Cycle

Sensata Foundation, the US-based philanthropic arm of Sensata Technologies, will distribute annual grants totaling $615,000, the largest amount distributed to date since the Foundation’s inception in 2017.

ATTLEBORO, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#SensataFoundation–Sensata Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Sensata Technologies, today announced the recipients of its annual grants for the 2024-2025 cycle. The Foundation will award grants totaling $615,000, the largest amount distributed to date since its inception in 2017 and exceeding the $375,000 distributed in grants to US nonprofits last year.

Fifty awardees were chosen from nonprofits across the US that had applied for the grant program earlier this year from April 1 to June 30. Grant recipients are US-based 501(c)(3) charitable entities at communities where Sensata has a presence, and grants support the Foundation’s priorities of STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) education and strengthening local communities. The 2024-2025 grant recipients include longstanding partners such as Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro South and STEMbassadors as well as 13 first-time grantees such as Community Servings and Accelerate4KIDS.

“Since its creation, the Sensata Foundation has awarded more than $1.5 million in grants supporting causes that align with the mission to be a neighbor of choice,” said David Britton, President, Sensata Foundation. “We thank Sensata employees whose generosity powers the Foundation’s giving. In 2023, employee contributions unlocked additional funding from Sensata Technologies, making it possible for the Foundation to earmark a record amount for the next cycle. We’re grateful that we can support even more nonprofits in the coming year and look forward to working with all our community partners.”

Click here for the complete list of grantees for 2024-2025.

The Foundation represents Sensata Technologies’ commitment to a better and more equitable future by directly supporting nonprofits. Visit the Sensata Foundation website to read the Foundation’s latest Impact Report and learn more.

For questions regarding the Sensata Foundation, please contact foundation@sensata.com.

About the Sensata Foundation

The Sensata Foundation is a nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting communities where Sensata has operations and fostering a passion for STEM subjects and all that they can make possible in the 21st century. The Foundation will achieve these objectives by making strategic grants, forging strong community partnerships and fostering innovation through financial support and employee volunteerism. For more information, visit the Sensata Foundation’s website.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies is a global industrial technology company striving to create a safer, cleaner, more efficient and electrified world. Through its broad portfolio of mission-critical sensors, electrical protection components and sensor-rich solutions, Sensata helps its customers address increasingly complex engineering and operating performance requirements. With more than 19,000 employees and global operations in 14 countries, Sensata serves customers in the automotive, heavy vehicle & off-road, industrial, and aerospace markets. Learn more at www.sensata.com and follow Sensata on LinkedIn, Facebook, X and Instagram.

Contacts

Sensata Foundation:

David Britton



508-236-2391



Dbritton@sensata.com