Seniorly’s Innovative Pricing Estimator and Data Hub Revolutionize the Search for Senior Living

The novel estimated pricing model provides families with an advanced level of cost transparency across senior living options

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Seniorly, the leading senior housing marketplace and technology company, unveiled the launch of its new estimated pricing model, a revolutionary advancement in the senior care industry. This pioneering algorithm is designed to transform the way families approach their search for the perfect community by empowering older adults and their families in the search for senior living. With powerfully accurate and transparent pricing information right on community profiles, Seniorly is addressing a significant friction point for the growing cohort of independent searchers.





Pricing is the first point of consideration for most families exploring senior living options, yet it can be very difficult to find. This creates frustration, confusion and inefficiency for searchers, particularly for those requiring special or immediate care. It can also result in the delivery of financially unqualified prospects to marketing and sales teams. Seniorly set out to improve the experience for everyone by developing an advanced pricing algorithm to help families easily find senior living options within their budget.

“Seniorly is providing cost transparency to help users identify the best set of options that are likely to be within their budget,” said Stephen Anderson, Chief Strategy Officer at Seniorly. “We know that the search for senior living can be overwhelming, and cost is often a primary factor for most families. Our new pricing model makes it easier for individuals to evaluate their options, build shortlists and confidently move forward in their search.”

Seniorly’s pricing model leverages machine learning techniques and real-time data on community features, recent move-ins, and market trends to enable searchers to conveniently compare options on one platform. The algorithm extracts detailed information across the spectrum of senior living options to deliver the most current, accurate, and reliable pricing estimate that takes room and care types, along with other influential factors- into account. This gives searchers a clearer picture of the cost for communities they’re interested in while also allowing communities to work with better qualified matches, reducing burden and frustration on both sides. In an analysis of over 150 communities and 400 price points, data shows that Seniorly’s estimates are 32% more accurate than the leading industry pricing estimate for shared rooms, and 70% more accurate for individual room and care types.

In addition to estimates visible via listing profiles, Seniorly launches their SeniorExplorer data hub which presents real-time data on the expenses associated with senior living across the United States. This public tool offers valuable up-to-date information and centralized insights to researchers, investors, policymakers, and families to inform confident decisions across the industry.

With the introduction of Seniorly’s estimated pricing model and data hub, families and industry stakeholders can now access a higher degree of cost transparency that was previously unavailable in the senior living market. These innovative additions to Seniorly’s online marketplace allow users to streamline their decision-making process and provide peace of mind. To learn more about how Seniorly improves the search experience for families, read about our pricing model here, or to experience the benefits, visit Seniorly.com.

