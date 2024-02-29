Senhasegura adds New Ease-of-Use Features for MySafe Password Management/Privileged Access Solution

Senhasegura’s combined password manager and privileged access management (PAM) in a single platform adds Browser Extensions that make managing passwords and access simple

SÃO PAULO & SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#CVE—Senhasegura, a leading provider of privileged access management (PAM) solutions, added new features and functionality that make the company’s MySafe advanced password manager/PAM solution easier for users to store, generate and manage their passwords through a browser, local applications and online services. MySafe makes it simple for users to generate and retrieve complex passwords stored in an encrypted database. Senhasegura is the first to help security teams tackle both user passwords, one of an organization’s biggest security risks, and privileged users, one of an attacker’s most lucrative targets, all from a single platform.





All information stored in Senhasegura MySafe can be viewed through the web application, on Senhasegura’s mobile app or directly on the website you need to use. Senhasegura’s new browser extension supports Google Chrome, Microsoft Edge, Opera, Mozilla Firefox and more.

“In many cases, multiple employees share a single account for third-party services and platforms,” said Marcus Scharra, CEO of Senhasegura. “For administrators who sometimes have to manage shared passwords of certain services between sales, engineering and administrative staff, it’s harder to track access during an incident, especially if an employee has left the company. The new features of MySafe diminish the impulse of sharing passwords through productivity tools, providing administrators an easy way to update passwords while providing a record of who had access to these tools and when.”

The new features of MySafe include:

TOTP generation, which eliminates the need for third-party apps like Google Authenticator

Clear design – everyone can learn how to use in a few minutes

Can generate unique and complex passwords

Fully auditable

Safe storage

Avoids password leakage

Prevents password reuse

Prevents use of personal information as passwords

Safe way to share productivity tool passwords with teammates

The foundational benefits of Senhasegura MySafe include:

Encryption – All managed passwords are stored encrypted, ensuring they are only accessed through Senhasegura MySafe.

Password Sharing – Enables password sharing between users via web or smartphone, meeting the needs of employees who share access to common services.

Automatic Password Injection – Passwords can be automatically injected on websites or just checked out on demand.

Traceability – Verify which passwords people had access to, letting administrators know what passwords they need to change after someone leaves the company

Maximum Security – Senhasegura MySafe is secured by strong encryption methods and several methods of multi-factor authentication.

Detailed product information can be found at MySafe.

About Senhasegura

Senhasegura is committed to helping companies create secure, resilient organizations by stopping privilege abuse from inside and out of the organization. Senhasegura’s award-winning Privileged Access Management (PAM) solution addresses the entire privilege access management lifecycle, including before access, during and afterward, and plays a critical role in implementing a company’s zero trust architecture. Established in São Paulo, New York and San Francisco, Senhasegura is a global leader with customers in over 45 countries throughout Latin America, North America, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa. The Company’s PAM solution is distributed through an international network of more than 150 value added, trusted channel partners.

For more information, go to https://senhasegura.com or follow us on LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/senhasegura and Twitter @senha_segura.

Contacts

Media Contact:

Dan Chmielewski



Madison Alexander PR



714-832-8716



949-231-2965



dchm@madisonalexanderpr.com