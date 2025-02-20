Semtech Wireless Expert to Present at TOP Conference 2025

Rethinking the approach to 100Gb/s interconnects and the new role of analog techniques in the future of wireless architectures

CAMARILLO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Semtech Corporation (Nasdaq: SMTC), a high-performance semiconductor, Internet of Things (IoT) systems and cloud connectivity service provider, announced that Raza Khan, product marketing director for Semtech’s Signal Integrity Products and chief marketing officer for the Mobile Optical Pluggables Alliance (MOPA), will present at the Telecommunications, Optics and Photonics (TOP) Conference 2025, focused on advancements and applications of optics and photonics in telecommunications and data centers. The conference will take place from February 25 to 26, 2025 in London, U.K.

As data center and wireless communication technologies advance, the role of analog Clock and Data Recovery (CDR) systems is evolving to meet new challenges. While the transition to 50Gb/s PAM4 signaling initially shifted the industry toward digital signal processor (DSP) -based solutions to address signal integrity challenges, analog retimer technology continues to offer a viable and advantageous path forward for 100Gb/s per lane interconnects and beyond. This approach provides significant benefits, including lower power consumption and lower latency than traditional DSPs.

In his presentation titled “ Reimagining High-Speed Interconnects: 100Gb/s Analog CDR Technology for Data Centers and 6G Fronthaul,” on February 25 at 5:00 PM local time, Mr. Khan will explore the cutting-edge innovations in analog CDR technology and its transformative impact on data center interconnects and next-generation wireless architectures.

With over 15 years of experience in the semiconductor industry, Mr. Khan oversees Semtech strategy, product line development and market development for integrated circuit (IC) solutions for optical transport needs within the wireless market. This includes the Tri-Edge™ 50G PAM4 product portfolio and ClearEdge® 25G product portfolio for the emerging 5G wireless market, as well as the FiberEdge™ 10G product portfolio for the 4G wireless market.

About Semtech

Semtech Corporation (Nasdaq: SMTC) is a high-performance semiconductor, IoT systems, and cloud connectivity service provider dedicated to delivering high-quality technology solutions that enable a smarter, more connected, and sustainable planet. Our global teams are committed to empowering solution architects and application developers to develop breakthrough products for the infrastructure, industrial and consumer markets. To learn more about Semtech technology, visit us at Semtech.com or follow us on LinkedIn or X.

Semtech, the Semtech logo and ClearEdge are registered trademarks or service marks of Semtech Corporation or its subsidiaries, and Tri-Edge and Fiber-Edge are trademark or service marks, of Semtech Corporation or its subsidiaries. All other trademarks and trade names mentioned may be marks and names of their respective companies.

SMTC-P

Michelle Lozada, pr@semtech.com