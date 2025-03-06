Semtech Receives 2024 IoT Excellence Award

LoRa Connect ICs for Sensors Recognized for Innovation Excellence in LoRaWAN® Wireless Emergency Alert System

CAMARILLO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Semtech Corporation (Nasdaq: SMTC), a high-performance semiconductor, IoT systems, and cloud connectivity service provider, announced that its LoRa Connect™ ICs for sensors received a 2024 IoT Excellence Award from TMC and Crossfire Media.

The technology was recognized for its foundational role in a LoRaWAN-based wireless alert system that covers more than 10,000 flats in Singapore’s public housing and has enabled over 800 seniors to receive emergency care. The low power of LoRa Connect ICs has resulted in 98% of the original sensor batteries still functioning after five years. The program’s success led to its expansion to serve around 27,000 more seniors. More details on the network are available in our press release from January 6, 2025.

“ The IoT Evolution Excellence Award underscores the transformative impact of LoRa technology in real-world applications across smart cities, utilities, building automation, asset tracking and more,” said Shahar Feldman, senior director of wireless product marketing at Semtech. “ By making LoRa solutions more accessible, scalable and cost-effective, we’re enabling AI-powered IoT deployments with a competitive total cost of ownership. With over 350 million devices installed and a growing LoRaWAN ecosystem, we are proud to drive innovation that delivers the long-range, reliable, and power-efficient solutions our customers need.”

“ Semtech’s LoRa Connect ICs stand out for innovation that is advancing real-world IoT capabilities,” said Carl Ford, Community Developer, IoT Evolution World. “ In recognizing Semtech with our IoT Excellence Award, we are acknowledging not only the technology impact, but its role in shaping the future of connected solutions.”

