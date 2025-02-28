Semtech Provides Details on Fireside Chat at Upcoming Conference

CAMARILLO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Semtech Corporation (Nasdaq: SMTC), a high-performance semiconductor, IoT systems and cloud connectivity service provider, today provided details on its scheduled participation at the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media, & Telecom Conference. Hong Hou, president and chief executive officer, and Mark Lin, executive vice president and chief financial officer, will host a fireside chat at 4:50 p.m. PT (7:50 p.m. ET) Monday, March 3, 2025.

The fireside chat will be webcast live. The webcast link will be accessible under the Investor Events section of Semtech’s Investor website. A replay of the audio webcast will also be available after the conclusion of the call.

About Semtech

Semtech Corporation (Nasdaq: SMTC) is a high-performance semiconductor, IoT systems and cloud connectivity service provider dedicated to delivering high-quality technology solutions that enable a smarter, more connected and sustainable planet. Our global teams are committed to empowering solution architects and application developers to develop breakthrough products for the infrastructure, industrial and consumer markets. To learn more about Semtech technology, visit us at Semtech.com or follow us on LinkedIn or X.

Semtech and the Semtech logo are registered trademarks or service marks of Semtech Corporation or its subsidiaries.

SMTC-F

Sara Kesten

Semtech Corporation

(805) 480-2004

webir@semtech.com