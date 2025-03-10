Semtech Launches LoRa Plus™ LR2021 Transceiver with LoRa® Gen 4 Technology

Advanced multi-PHY solution enhances long-range and low power with higher data rate protocol compatibility for AI-powered applications

CAMARILLO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Semtech Corporation (Nasdaq: SMTC), a leading provider of high-performance semiconductors, Internet of Things (IoT) systems and cloud connectivity services, introduced the LR2021, the first chip in the LoRa Plus family. Incorporating a fourth-generation LoRa IP, the transceiver supports both terrestrial and SATCOM networks in the sub-GHz, 2.4 GHz ISM bands and licensed S-band. The transceiver is designed to be backward compatible with previous LoRa devices, ensuring seamless LoRaWAN® compatibility. Additionally, it features expanded physical layer modulations for fast long-range communication (FLRC) and is compatible with various low-power wireless protocols including Amazon Sidewalk, Meshtastic, W-MBUS, Wi-SUN FSK, and Z-Wave when integrated with third-party stack offerings.

The LR2021 addresses the demand for AI-enabled edge devices requiring low-power, extended range and superior penetration. It supports sensor data transmission for applications like gunshot detection, glass break sensing, license plate recognition, and fall detection, while operating on small batteries for years. With a data rate of up to 2.6 Mbps, it enables audio streaming and image transfer with outstanding link budget and efficiency. The state-of-the-art RF and analog architecture support multi-region deployment via a single-SKU design, while high integration reduces BOM costs, PCB footprint and power consumption compared to previous LoRa transceivers.

“ The LR2021 revolutionizes IoT connectivity by addressing key challenges for AI-powered deployments of any scale,” stated Shahar Feldman, senior product marketing director for LoRa ICs at Semtech. “ Whether for European utilities requiring both LoRaWAN and W-MBUS, North America utilities with LoRaWAN and Wi-Sun FSK, or security systems and smart home applications necessitating long range LoRa connectivity with protocols such as Z-Wave, this single-chip solution simplifies complexity and enhances performance. LoRa data rates are now increased to support an extended range of applications, from small payload sensor data to high-definition image transfer, facilitating the development of a new generation of intelligent IoT devices.”

Key features of LR2021 include:

Terrestrial and non-terrestrial network (NTN), Sub-GHz, 2.4GHz ISM and licensed S-band radio.

Multi-PHY compatibility enables LP wireless protocols with third-party stacks.

FLRC up to 2.6 Mbps, LoRa up to 200 kbps, FSK, OOK, O-QPSK and LR-FHSS modulations.

Multi-region operation with single switch-less front-end design.

+22 dBm to -10 dBm transmitter with best-in-class energy efficiency.

Multi-spreading factors (SF) receiver with low noise figure, improved CAD and best LoRa sensitivity down to -142 dBm at SF12/125 kHz.

Increased frequency offset tolerance obviating temperature-compensated crystal oscillator (TCXO) and large thermal relief.

Part of Semtech’s award-winning LoRa Connect™ portfolio for sensors, the LR2021 empowers manufacturers to create globally-compatible sensors with a single hardware design. Its multi-PHY ensures backward compatibility with legacy devices while future proofing diverse applications in a cost-effective manner through high integration.

Meet With Semtech Experts

Semtech’s LR2021 is expected to be available for customer sampling in April 2025. Industry partners and customers can preview Semtech’s latest innovations and connect with the company's technical experts at:

Embedded World in Nuremberg, Germany from March 11 – 13, 2025 (Hall 3, Booth 3-541)

India Smart Utility Week (ISUW) in New Delhi, India with the LoRa Alliance from March 18 – 21, 2025 (Booth 4-5)

DistribuTECH in Dallas, Texas from March 24 – 27, 2025 (Booth 4532)

