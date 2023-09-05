Semtech Announces Production Availability of Best-in-Class FiberEdge® Linear Transimpedance Amplifier and Laser Driver for Short Reach 400G and 800G Data Center Applications

Production of highly linear short reach amplifier and laser driver enables high performance and low-cost optical transceivers for multi-mode fiber applications

“ The production availability of the FiberEdge GN1816 and GN1848 chipset marks the formal extension of Semtech’s FiberEdge portfolio into the 100G per lane multi-mode fiber market,” said Nicola Bramante, senior product line manager for Semtech’s Signal Integrity Products Group. “ The high linearity and low noise of both the GN1816 and GN1848 provide the necessary features needed in high-speed short reach interconnects, enabling re-timed, linear drive and active optical cable (AOC) applications.”

The FiberEdge GN1816 is a 56GBd feature-rich quad 250μm-pitch low power, low cost, low noise and high gain TIA. The FiberEdge GN1848 is a 56GBd quad low power, low cost, highly linear and industry leading Vertical-Cavity Surface-Emitting Laser (VCSEL) driver. Both chips are available as wire-bondable bare dies and are designed for 400GBASE-SR4/VR4 and 800GBASE-SR8/VR8 PAM4 multi-mode optical transceivers and AOCs.

Multiple customers have already experienced exceptional performance using the FiberEdge GN1816 and GN1848 in Digital Signal Processing (DSP) based solutions, first generation of Linear Pluggable Optics (LPO) and AOCs. To see a live demonstration of the GN1816 and GN1848 chipset in action in an 800G SR8 re-timed module, visit Semtech’s booth #11D51 at the 24th China International Optoelectronic Exposition (CIOE) in Shenzhen from September 6 to 8, 2023.

Semtech Corporation (Nasdaq: SMTC) is a high-performance semiconductor, IoT systems and cloud connectivity service provider dedicated to delivering high quality technology solutions that enable a smarter, more connected and sustainable planet. Our global teams are dedicated to empowering solution architects and application developers to develop breakthrough products for the infrastructure, industrial and consumer markets. To learn more about Semtech technology, visit us at Semtech.com or follow us on LinkedIn or Twitter.

All statements contained herein that are not statements of historical fact, including statements that use the words “will” or other similar words or expressions, that describe Semtech’s or its management’s future plans, objectives or goals are “forward-looking statements” and are made pursuant to the Safe-Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause the actual results of Semtech to be materially different from the historical results and/or from any future results or outcomes expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include those risk factors set forth in Semtech’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (www.sec.gov) on March 30, 2023 as such risk factors may be updated, amended or superseded from time to time by subsequent reports that Semtech files with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Semtech assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements in order to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this release, except as required by law.

Semtech, the Semtech logo and FiberEdge are registered trademarks or service marks of Semtech Corporation or its subsidiaries.

