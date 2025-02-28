Semtech Announces Fourth Quarter of Fiscal Year 2025 Conference Call

CAMARILLO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Semtech Corporation (Nasdaq: SMTC), a high-performance semiconductor, IoT systems and cloud connectivity service provider, announced plans to release the financial results of its fourth quarter of fiscal year 2025 after the close of the market on Thursday, March 13, 2025. The results will be released through Business Wire and posted at www.semtech.com.

Semtech will host a conference call at 1:30 p.m. PT (4:30 p.m. ET) Thursday, March 13, 2025, to discuss its fourth quarter of fiscal year 2025 performance and events, current business activities and conditions, and the outlook for the business. Participants can dial in to the call at 877-407-0312 (toll-free) or 201-389-0899 (toll/international). Confirmation #: 13746451. The event will also be webcast live. The webcast link will be accessible under the Investor Events section of Semtech’s Investor website. A replay and transcript of the webcast will be available after the conclusion of the live call.

