Semtech Accelerates 5G-Advanced Infrastructure Buildouts

CAMARILLO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Semtech Corporation (Nasdaq: SMTC), a high-performance semiconductor, IoT systems, and cloud connectivity service provider, today announced sampling of GN2255S, its next generation Tri-Edge™ 50 Gbps clock and data recovery (CDR) with integrated DML driver for SFP56 50G PAM4 bidirectional (BiDi) and CWDM6 optical modules. As part of the industry’s only analog solutions for 50 Gbps fronthaul, the new CDR can lead to simpler, potentially more power-efficient designs. Its real-time signal processing delivers ultra-low latency crucial for 5G Advanced time-critical services, such as required in public safety, industrial control, smart grid management, and more.

According to the latest Ericsson Mobility Report, 5G subscriptions will more than double from 2024 to 2029, with mobile data traffic forecast to exceed 230 exabytes monthly by 2029. Exponential data demands, along with use cases like generative AI, machine learning (ML), and augmented reality (AR), will drive infrastructure upgrades. With its faster data transfer and improved connectivity, integration of 5G advanced technology will further boost network performance, intelligence, and sustainability.

“ As a Mobile Optical Pluggable Alliance (MOPA) founding member, Semtech works closely with the world’s telecom leaders and mobile operators to develop the right optical solutions that solve industry challenges,” said Raza Khan, product marketing director for Semtech’s Signal Integrity Products Group and chief marketing officer of MOPA. “ Our Tri-Edge solutions for bidirectional and CWDM optical pluggables are a direct result of these collaborations. Enabling the next round of infrastructure upgrades over single fiber will give carriers greater cost-effectiveness, flexibility and scalability to advance global mobile networks.”

“ Optical pluggable innovations like Semtech’s move the industry towards the high performance and latency needed for global mobile networks to become the digital backbone of society and industry 4.0,” said Stefan Dahlfort, chairman and president of the board of MOPA.

About Semtech’s Optical Products

Semtech’s optical networking product platforms provide high-performance signal integrity for optical module solutions used by leading companies in the data center/enterprise networking, wireless infrastructure and PON/Fiber to the X markets. For more information, visit www.semtech.com/optical.

About Semtech

Semtech Corporation (Nasdaq: SMTC) is a high-performance semiconductor, IoT systems, and cloud connectivity service provider dedicated to delivering high-quality technology solutions that enable a smarter, more connected, and sustainable planet. Our global teams are committed to empowering solution architects and application developers to develop breakthrough products for the infrastructure, industrial and consumer markets. To learn more about Semtech technology, visit us at Semtech.com or follow us on LinkedIn or X.

