Semrush Holdings, Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SEMR), a leading online visibility management SaaS platform, announced today that management will present and host one-on-one investor meetings at the following investor conferences:
Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference
Date: Monday, March 3rd, 2025
Location: San Francisco, CA
Presentation: 10:00 a.m. PT
Citizens JMP 2025 Technology Conference
Date: Tuesday, March 4th, 2025
Location: San Francisco, CA
Presentation: 12:30 p.m. PT
KeyBanc Capital Markets Emerging Technology Summit
Date: Wednesday, March 5th, 2025
Location: San Francisco, CA
Presentation: 10:30 a.m. PT
Conference fireside chats will be available via live audio webcast and archived replay on Semrush’s investor relations website at investors.semrush.com.
About Semrush
Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, advertising, content, social media and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing. Semrush offers insights and solutions for companies to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels. Semrush is headquartered in Boston and has offices in Dallas, Amsterdam, Barcelona, Belgrade, Berlin, Limassol, Prague, Warsaw, and Yerevan.
