Business Wire

Semrush Holdings, Inc. Announces Investor Conference Call to Review Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results

di Business Wire

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SEMR), a leading online visibility management SaaS platform, will release its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2024, after the close of the US markets on Thursday, November 7, 2024. Semrush will host a corresponding conference call to discuss the results on Friday, November 8, 2024 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time.


Conference Call Details

Date: Friday, November 8, 2024

Time: 8:30 a.m. ET

Hosts: Oleg Shchegolev, CEO, Eugene Levin, President, and Brian Mulroy, CFO

Conference ID: 866040

Participant Toll Free Dial-In Number: +1 833 470 1428

Participant International Dial-In Number: +1 929 526 1599

Participants should dial in at least ten minutes before the start of the conference call. A live webcast of the conference call and financial results will be accessible at http://investors.semrush.com/.

An archived replay of the webcast will be available on this website for a limited time after the call.

About Semrush Holdings, Inc.

Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, advertising, content, social media and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing. Semrush offers insights and solutions for companies to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels. Semrush is headquartered in Boston and has offices in Trevose, Austin, Dallas, Florida, Amsterdam, Barcelona, Belgrade, Berlin, Limassol, Prague, Warsaw, and Yerevan.

Contacts

Investor:
Brinlea Johnson

The Blueshirt Group

Semrush Holdings, Inc

ir@semrush.com

Media:
Jena Sullivan

Senior Public Relations Manager

Semrush Holdings, Inc

jena.sullivan@semrush.com

