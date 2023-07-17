Semrush Holdings, Inc. Announces Investor Conference Call to Review Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results

<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SEMR), a leading online visibility management SaaS platform, will release its financial results for the second quarter 2023 ended June 30, 2023, after the close of the US markets on Thursday, August 3, 2023. Semrush will host a corresponding conference call to discuss the results on Friday, August 4, 2023 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time.


Conference Call Details

Date: Friday, August 4, 2023|

Time: 8:30 a.m. ET

Hosts: Oleg Shchegolev, CEO, Eugene Levin, President, and Brian Mulroy, CFO

Conference ID: 3520221

Participant Toll Free Dial-In Number: 1 (888) 350-3436

Participant International Dial-In Number: 1 (646) 960-0185

Participants should dial in at least ten minutes before the start of the conference. A live webcast of the conference call and financial results will be accessible at http://investors.semrush.com/.

An archived replay of the webcast will be available on this website for a limited time after the call.

About Semrush Holdings, Inc.

Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing. Semrush offers insights and solutions for companies to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels. Semrush, with over 100,000 paying customers, is headquartered in Boston and has offices in Philadelphia, Trevose, Austin, Dallas, Amsterdam, Barcelona, Belgrade, Berlin, Limassol, Prague, Warsaw, and Yerevan.

Contacts

INVESTOR:

Brinlea Johnson

The Blueshirt Group

Semrush Holdings, Inc

ir@semrush.com

MEDIA:

Jesse Platz

VP Public Relations

Semrush Holdings, Inc

Jesse.Platz@semrush.com

