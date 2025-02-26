SEMPRE Partners with Radisys to Develop Resilient and Secure 5G Infrastructure

Enables all-in-one, hardened and decentralized cellular communication with protection for critical network infrastructure

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Radisys® Corporation, a global leader of open telecom solutions, today announced a new partnership with SEMPRE, specializing in hardened digital infrastructure made in the USA. This partnership focuses on developing advanced and ruggedized technology to deliver secure and resilient O-RAN networks for military and civilian use. Radisys’ cutting-edge open RAN solution and proven expertise in network modernization are seamlessly integrated with SEMPRE’s state-of-the-art design to deliver a robust tactical network designed to connect authorized devices within highly secure environments, ensuring unparalleled reliability and protection. Together, they are delivering secure, resilient 5G networks designed to keep defense and commercial operations connected when it matters most.

SEMPRE revolutionizes connectivity with an easy-to-deploy and manage decentralized network. From hardware to software, the architecture is built on an uncompromising security-is-everything principle. Designed for global scalability, this solution leverages Radisys’ 3GPP and O-RAN compliant 5G RAN software, supporting multiple frequency bands to deliver secure, high-capacity, high-performance networks for defense and commercial customers.

SEMPRE provides integrated private 5G, edge computing, hybrid cloud access and satellite connectivity in a hardened enclosure that is designed to operate independently or with existing networks. SEMPRE’s patented satellite-based control plane and air-gapped management system ensure secure data transmission and real-time monitoring in any environment. This guarantees uninterrupted, secure communication for defense and commercial users—anytime, anywhere.

Radisys 5G CU/DU software won the final stage awards in the U.S. DoD/NTIA 5G Challenge 2022 and 2023 editions, including the award for best SBOM in 2022. Radisys has been a trusted RAN vendor for many ruggedized defense and public safety deployments with highly optimized footprint and ready portability on multiple platforms leveraging hardware and software security features to provide secure and robust 5G connectivity.

“Over the past year, SEMPRE has worked closely with Radisys to optimize its O-RAN stack for security and survivability, ensuring it can operate in both centralized and decentralized configurations,” said Rob Spalding, CEO of SEMPRE. “This collaboration expands the boundaries of survivable cellular networks, and we’re excited about the innovations ahead.”

“Securing communications infrastructure and ensuring its availability at all times is absolutely critical to defense and public safety networks, and we are delighted to partner with SEMPRE in delivering this promise,” said Arun Bhikshesvaran, CEO of Radisys. “Our partnership ensures continued service, even under adverse conditions, offering both immediate and long-term value in terms of security, uptime, and operational continuity, essential for defense and national security operations. We look forward to continuing this collaboration to deliver innovative and security-hardened solutions for defense and commercial networks.”

About Radisys

Radisys is a global leader in open telecom solutions and services. Its disaggregated platforms and integration services leverage open reference architectures and standards combined with open software and hardware, enabling service providers to drive open digital transformation. Radisys offers an end-to-end solutions portfolio from digital endpoints to disaggregated and open access and core solutions to immersive digital applications and engagement platforms. Its world-class and experienced network services organization delivers full lifecycle services to help service providers build and operate highly scalable and high-performance networks at optimum total cost of ownership. For more information, visit www.Radisys.com.

About SEMPRE

SEMPRE delivers mission-critical connectivity with private 5G, high-performance edge, hybrid cloud access and a SATCOM gateway—all in one easy-to-operate, hard-to-destroy system. Whether the mission requires a permanent network or transportable one that’s fully operational in 10 minutes, SEMPRE ensures resilient, secure communication when it matters most. SEMPRE ensures you can deploy anywhere and operate everywhere. For more information, visit www.sempre.ai.

Radisys® is a registered trademark of Radisys. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Nereus for Radisys

Matt Baxter, +1-503-619-0505

radisys@nereus-worldwide.com