SEMIFIVE Enters China Market with New Office in Shanghai, China

Continues expansion into one of the fastest growing global regions deploying custom chips

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ASIC–SEMIFIVE, a leading design solution provider and pioneer of platform-based custom silicon solutions, today announced the opening of its China office in Shanghai, China. With the launch of this new global office, SEMIFIVE aims to serve the rapidly growing custom silicon market in China as the premier Design Solution Partner (DSP) for Samsung Foundry SAFE™ Ecosystem.





SEMIFIVE began making inroads into the global market by establishing its office in San Jose, USA in March 2021. The new office in Shanghai, China is SEMIFIVE’s second global office and will enable SEMIFIVE to further expand its global business aggressively as the New Global Hub of Custom Silicon.

SEMIFIVE has continued to grow rapidly since its establishment in 2019, with a cumulative total investment of $200 million. To date, it has developed 3 SoC design platforms and has successfully completed more than 7 custom silicon projects using the platforms. Most recently, SEMIFIVE announced the mass production milestone of its lead partner (FuriosaAI) AI Inference custom chip for servers designed using SEMIFIVE’s 14nm AI SoC platform. SEMIFIVE also announced commercialization of another lead partner (Rebellions) NPU chip targeting HPC applications, using SEMIFIVE’s 5nm HPC SoC platform with scheduled mass production in the first half of 2024.

“Clearly, domain specific chips continue to be deployed at an incredible rate in China. We have begun conversations with potential customers and have received solid response on our SoC Platform solutions and end to end custom silicon turnkey services,” said Brandon Cho, CEO and founder of SEMIFIVE. “SEMIFIVE is advancing into our next growth phase with our vision to be the New Global Hub of Custom Silicon. With the establishment of our office in Shanghai, SEMIFIVE is accelerating our global expansion leveraging assets of our silicon design platform solutions and services.”

