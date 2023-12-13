SellersFi Announces Strategic Investment by Citi to Expand Financial Offerings for E-commerce Businesses

WESTON, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–SellersFi, an emergent FinTech offering innovative financial products to online sellers, today announced a funding round that includes an investment from Citi in addition to support from existing investors Fasanara Capital and Northzone.





The investments demonstrate the growing excitement in the market around SellersFi’s innovative approach to empowering online merchants worldwide. This financing marks a significant step in the company’s mission to revolutionize e-commerce finance and foster economic growth for sellers across the globe.

Citi’s Key Role

Citi, a globally recognized financial institution, made its investment under Citi’s Strategic Investments program for Services, Markets and Banking. Citi’s investment exemplifies its dedication to furthering the development of and supporting innovation in the financial services Industry.

Joining Citi in investing in SellersFi are Fasanara Capital and Northzone, both well-established venture capital firms known for identifying and nurturing promising startups in the fintech space. Their continued support and investment in SellersFi showcases the potential they see in the company’s unique business model and the immense market opportunity it addresses.

“Embracing innovation and fostering growth in the rapidly evolving financial landscape is essential for Citi to continue serving the ever-changing needs of its clients,” said Mickey Bhatia, Head of Global Spread Products at Citi.

“Our investment in SellersFi reflects our commitment to supporting transformative businesses and deepening our capabilities in key growth sectors such as e-commerce marketplaces,” said Christopher Cox, Head of Trade & Working Capital Solutions at Citi. Citi’s investment has been jointly made across Markets’ SPRINT and TTS product groups.

SellersFi’s Vision for the Future

SellersFi has been gaining rapid momentum in the e-commerce industry with its comprehensive suite of financial tools tailored to meet the unique needs of online sellers. By providing quick and easy access to working capital, as well as other financial tools, SellersFi empowers sellers to optimize their businesses and seize growth opportunities in an increasingly competitive market.

SellersFi’s CEO, Ricardo Pero, expressed excitement for the future engagement with Citi. “We are thrilled to welcome Citi as a strategic investor in SellersFi. This investment marks a significant milestone in our journey to revolutionize the e-commerce financing landscape. Citi’s investment not only validates our vision but also strengthens our mission to empower online sellers worldwide with innovative financial solutions. Together, we will unlock new possibilities and drive unparalleled growth for e-commerce businesses, disrupting the way e-commerce merchants meet their needs of working capital and manage their finances.”

The new investment will be deployed to further develop SellersFi’s innovative product offerings, expand its portfolio, and enhance its technological infrastructure.

About SellersFi

SellersFi, formerly SellersFunding, is a global financial technology company that utilizes AI driven credit scoring models and extensive integration with leading e-commerce platforms to offer working capital and cash management solutions to empower e-commerce merchants looking to grow. As ecommerce evolves, SellersFi will drive the fintech innovations that allow sellers and brands to worry less about funding and finance and to focus more on growth and achieving their business goals. From inventory and marketing to product launches, international expansion, and more, thousands of e-commerce sellers trust SellersFi to achieve limitless success.

To learn more about SellersFi and its transformative financial solutions, visit www.sellersfi.com.

