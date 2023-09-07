Selina Launches Grown.Global with TechnoArt: An Innovation Platform for Entrepreneurial Growth, Remote Work, and International Learning

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$SLNA #SLNA–Selina Hospitality PLC (“Selina“; NASDAQ: SLNA), the fast-growing lifestyle and experiential hospitality company targeting millennial and Gen Z travelers announced the launch of Grown.Global, an innovative platform designed to empower remote workers, entrepreneurs, students, and the broader business community. The platform offers a comprehensive array of resources such as courses, services, products, and job boards, all aimed at fostering innovation and personal development globally.





Through the strategic partnership that started in November 2022 with TechnoArt, a leading global innovation platform, Selina aims to set new standards for entrepreneurship and innovation with its target customers. Grown.Global will serve as a centralized hub where its community can access essential resources for growth and gain visibility through Selina’s extensive network. This collaboration provides startups the opportunity to scale concepts by leveraging Selina’s global hotel network and marketing capabilities, allowing them to showcase and sell their products across Selina locations worldwide.

Sam Khazary, Executive Vice President and Global Head of Corporate Development at Selina, stated, “The launch of Grown.Global signifies a crucial phase in Selina’s dedication to nurturing global entrepreneurial talent. This platform provides a resource-rich environment and it’s a change agent in the hospitality industry. We are focused on supporting global innovators, thereby enhancing the Selina experience for our diverse community.”

Grown.Global is a dynamic channel that connects Selina’s vibrant global community with innovative solutions and products. By uniting entrepreneurs, remote workers, and the broader business community, Selina eliminates geographical barriers and ignites innovation, irrespective of its origin.

Moreover, Grown.Global adds a new layer to learning and personal growth. International learners will now have the unique opportunity to join Selina’s Co-Live program, immersing themselves in living and traveling across various Selina locations worldwide. This immersive experience allows learners to embrace diverse cultures and environments and provides access to a curated pool of educational content through the Grown.Global platform. This content spans a wide range of topics, from skill-building courses to thought-provoking seminars, enabling learners to expand their horizons while enjoying Selina’s distinctive hospitality.

Selina’s dedication to fostering innovation and entrepreneurship is further exemplified through its commitment to creating an environment that nurtures growth and collaboration. Selina is emerging as a hub for companies that are dedicated to positively impacting communities around the world.

As the world shifts towards more decentralized work and learning models, Selina’s Grown.Global platform is poised to play a pivotal role in empowering individuals and businesses to thrive in the digital age. With its unique blend of hospitality, innovation, remote work opportunities, and international learning experiences, Selina is leading a transformative movement that goes beyond traditional boundaries, promoting both individual and collective growth on a global scale.

About Selina Hospitality PLC.

Selina (NASDAQ: SLNA) is one of the world’s largest hospitality brands built to address the needs of millennial and Gen Z travelers, blending beautifully designed accommodation with coworking, recreation, wellness, and local experiences. Founded in 2014 and custom-built for today’s nomadic traveler, Selina provides guests with a global infrastructure to seamlessly travel and work abroad. Each Selina property is designed in partnership with local artists, creators, and tastemakers, breathing new life into existing buildings in interesting locations in 24 countries on six continents – from urban cities to remote beaches and jungles. To learn more, visit Selina.com or follow Selina on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Linkedin or YouTube.

About TechnoArt

TechnoArt is a global innovation platform dedicated to discovering and nurturing startups. By providing access to resources, mentorship, and opportunities for growth, TechnoArt empowers startups to scale their ventures and make a lasting impact on the world.

Website: www.technoart.org

Forward Looking Statements

This communication includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events, including, without limitation, statements regarding the expected benefits of the Waiver, the affect the Waiver will have on the Company’s trading price, the affect the Waiver will have on the volatility of the Company’s trading price, the affect the Waiver will have on the Company’s ability to raise future capital, the Company’s expectations regarding insider transactions in the Company’s securities, and the benefits, if any, the Major Shareholders may receive as a result of the Waiver. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as “may,” “should,” “expect,” “intend,” “will,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “predict,” “potential,” or “continue,” or the negatives of these terms or variations of them or similar terminology. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties (some of which are beyond the control of the Company), and other factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by the Company and its management, are inherently uncertain. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, without limitation, the Company’s future financial performance and the trading price of the Company’s ordinary shares, and the other risks and uncertainties contained in the Company’s registration statement, file no. 333-268587, and any amendments thereto, and Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022. In addition, there may be additional risks that the Company does not presently know, or that the Company currently believes are immaterial, that could also cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Nothing in this communication should be regarded as a representation by any person that the forward-looking statements set forth herein will be achieved or that any of the contemplated results of such forward-looking statements will be achieved. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. Except as may be required by law, the Company does not undertake any duty to update these forward-looking statements.

Contacts

Media: press@selina.com

Investor: investors@selina.com