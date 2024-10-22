SelectQuote to Release Fiscal First Quarter 2025 Earnings on November 4

OVERLAND PARK, Kan.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE: SLQT), a leading distributor of Medicare insurance policies and owner of a rapidly growing Healthcare Services platform, today announced it will release its first quarter 2025 financial results before market open on Monday, November 4, 2024. Chief Executive Officer, Tim Danker, and Chief Financial Officer, Ryan Clement, will host a conference call on the day of the release (November 4, 2024) at 8:30 am ET to discuss the results.





To register for this conference call, please use this link: https://registrations.events/direct/Q4I1559258472

After registering, a confirmation will be sent via email, including dial in details and unique conference call codes for entry. Registration is open through the live call, but to ensure you are connected for the full call, we suggest registering a day in advance or at minimum 10 minutes before the start of the call. The event will also be webcasted live via our investor relations website https://ir.selectquote.com/investor-home/default.aspx or via this link.

About SelectQuote:

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health, and property. The company pioneered the model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs. Two foundational pillars underpin SelectQuote’s success: a strong force of highly-trained and skilled agents who provide a consultative needs analysis for every consumer, and proprietary technology that sources and routes high-quality leads.

With an ecosystem offering high touchpoints for consumers across insurance, medicare, pharmacy, and value-based care, the company now has four core business lines: SelectQuote Senior, SelectQuote Healthcare Services, SelectQuote Life, and SelectQuote Auto and Home. SelectQuote Senior serves the needs of a demographic that sees around 10,000 people turn 65 each day with a range of Medicare Advantage and Medicare Supplement plans. SelectQuote Healthcare Services is comprised of the SelectRx Pharmacy, a Patient-Centered Pharmacy Home™ (PCPH) accredited pharmacy, and Healthcare Select which proactively connects consumers with a wide breadth of healthcare services supporting their needs.

