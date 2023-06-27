Select Star Launches Data Warehouse Cost Analysis for the Snowflake Data Cloud

Select Star’s new cost analysis feature for Snowflake will enable joint customers to understand and manage their utilization.





SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Select Star, the fully automated data discovery and governance platform for the modern data stack, today announced at Snowflake’s annual user conference, Snowflake Summit 2023, the launch of Data Warehouse Cost Analysis for the Snowflake Data Cloud. This new integration will enable organizations to view in-depth analysis of their Snowflake spend by queries, tables, dashboards, and teams.

“If you want to manage usage-based costs in a cloud environment, it’s important to understand the cost attribution based on workloads and models,” said Shinji Kim, Select Star founder and CEO. “With this cost analysis feature, Select Star is providing actionable insights on Snowflake spending, not just based on compute and storage, but based on who, when, and how the organization is utilizing the data from queries, tables, reports, and dashboards.”

From automated analysis of data models and usage, Select Star has been providing immense value to enterprise customers on data management and data governance. By surfacing the popularity and column-level lineage, enterprises can easily discover which tables and dashboards should be deprecated, and migrate data without downtime.

In addition to the metadata analysis and data discovery insights, Select Star’s cost analysis allows the data teams to identify objects that cost unnecessary compute load relative to the actual business domain usage. This allows Snowflake customers to reduce duplicated, outdated datasets, and be able to optimize the data models and ETL jobs based on the business use cases.

“Select Star’s latest integration with Snowflake will help joint customers gain more value, and optimize spend, when they use Snowflake,” said Tarik Dwiek, Head of Technology Alliances at Snowflake. “We are very excited at the launch of Data Warehouse Cost Analysis for the Snowflake Data Cloud.”

Select Star’s Cost Optimization feature will enable joint customers to gain visibility and better control over their growing Data Cloud environments.

“Select Star’s automated, modern data catalog and data discovery platform has been a game-changer for our data management and data science teams,” said Irina Ashurova, Sr. Director of Data Development at Pitney Bowes. “Applying data usage, lineage, popularity indexes created by Select Star to Snowflake computing cost analysis will provide immense value for any enterprises running Snowflake at scale.”

Select Star is a Snowflake Premier Technology Partner and Data Governance Accelerated partner. The new feature deepens the contextual insight surfaced by the Select Star platform making data teams more successful in their Data Cloud environments.

Snowflake Cost Analysis in Select Star is available today. Sign-up is available at http://www.selectstar.com.

About Select Star

Select Star is a fully automated data discovery platform that helps everyone find, understand & use company data. You can understand column and table-level relationships in seconds with data lineage, catalog, and automated documentation. By implementing Select Star, companies can create a system of record for all the data across their company and teams. Headquartered in San Francisco but highly distributed across the globe, Select Star is a fast-growing Series A funded startup with leadership from Akamai Technologies, Cloudera, Snowflake and Altman Solon backed by Lightspeed Venture Partners, Bowery Capital, and Sozo Ventures.

