SEKO Logistics Partners with Loop Returns to Enhance International Ecommerce Returns

SCHAUMBURG, Ill.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–SEKO Logistics (SEKO), the leader in end-to-end global logistics, is proud to announce its strategic partnership with Loop Returns, the leading post-purchase platform optimizing returns, exchanges, and reverse logistics for 4,000 of the world’s most-loved brands. This collaboration will provide SEKO clients with a best-in-class return management platform that integrates directly with its logistics capabilities.









By partnering with Loop, SEKO clients can now offer their customers a streamlined and efficient returns process, significantly enhancing customer satisfaction and loyalty. Meanwhile, Loop customers will benefit from SEKO’s extensive global network, allowing them to execute cross-border returns effortlessly. SEKO will handle all necessary documentation, consolidate shipments and reduce shipping costs, enabling ecommerce brands to expand their global reach without increasing operational overhead.

“By combining Loop’s exchange-first returns portal with SEKO’s processing and multi-carrier reverse logistics, we have created the ultimate global ecommerce returns solution,” said Callan Bryce, SEKO’s General Manager Commercial, Australia & New Zealand. “This comprehensive solution simplifies global returns, lowers shipping costs and improves the overall customer experience.”

This partnership specifically addresses several challenges in returns management for international transactions, including handling customs paperwork, managing duties and taxes, reducing delays in shipment clearance and lowering return shipping costs. By integrating Loop’s platform, SEKO’s clients gain access to a more cost-effective returns management solution.

“At Loop, we recognize the increasing challenges and costs of cross-border logistics for e-commerce merchants, especially as industry margins tighten across the board,” said John-David Klausner, SVP of Business Development and Partnerships at Loop. “Through our partnership with SEKO, merchants are empowered to keep cross-border logistics costs low while delighting their customers through our best-in-class returns management software.”

From end-to-end turnkey solutions to last mile consumer deliveries, SEKO’s technology, shared facilities and direct-to-consumer services provide clients the competitive advantage in today’s worldwide marketplace.

To learn more about SEKO Ecommerce, visit our website.

About SEKO Logistics

Built on nearly 50 years of logistics expertise, SEKO Logistics is the no-nonsense global end-to-end logistics partner – from shipper to consumer. SEKO delivers client-first service, expert reliability and tech-driven shipping solutions that turn supply chains into a competitive differentiator. With over 150 offices in more than 60 countries, SEKO helps you move at the speed of global commerce. Learn more at www.sekologistics.com.

About SEKO Ecommerce

SEKO Ecommerce is the leader in end-to-end global ecommerce logistics, by delivering sustainable client-first service, expert reliability and technology solutions on a global scale. From billion-dollar ecommerce brands to fast-growing startups, SEKO Ecommerce delivers world-class solutions backed by the care and expertise of local teams all designed to ensure the best possible customer experience and providing the resources and expertise of a single, seamless global logistics company. We go the extra mile to make it happen, every time. https://www.sekologistics.com/us/ecommerce/.

About Loop Returns

Loop is the leading post-purchase platform optimizing returns, exchanges, and reverse logistics for more than 4,000 of the world’s most-loved Shopify brands. Through innovative solutions like Workflows, Instant Exchanges, Shop Now, Bonus Credit, and Offset, Loop helps brands unlock cost savings, increase customer lifetime value, and retain more revenue. Loop has processed over 40 million returns and counting and has helped merchants retain more than $1 billion in revenue over the past five years.

