Seize the Clean: Tineco’s Second Annual Trade-Up Event Awaits You!

PARIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Tineco, a leader in smart home cleaning technology, is excited to announce its second annual Vacuum Trade-Up Campaign. From March 12 to April 12, Tineco offers an exclusive opportunity for customers to upgrade their cleaning arsenal by trading in their old vacuums for the groundbreaking PURE ONE Station Pet, with discounts up to 200EUR.

This campaign is our heartfelt way of saying thank you and connecting more deeply with both our loyal fanbase and those new to Tineco. By offering a seamless upgrade path to the latest in cleaning technology, we’re not just selling a product; we’re inviting you into the Tineco family. After providing your details on our special Trade-Up landing page, you’ll receive a welcome email with a special code. This code grants you an exclusive discount on the innovative PURE ONE Station Pet when you purchase it from Tineco’s official web store, making elite cleaning technology more accessible and thanking you for your dedication to a cleaner, smarter living space.

Why Upgrade to PURE ONE Station Pet? Experience the Future of Cleaning Today

The PURE ONE Station Pet is not merely a vacuum cleaner; it’s a leap forward in home cleaning, meticulously designed to meet your specific needs and challenges. With its 2024 IF Design Award for its perfect blend of aesthetics and functionality, this vacuum doesn’t just clean—it revolutionizes your cleaning routine.

Key Features Tailored to Your Daily Life:

Full-Path Self-Cleaning System: Forget about the dust bin for up to two months. Our Full-Path Self-Cleaning System, powered by the OmniHub, offers uninterrupted cleaning with its generous 3L capacity. It's ideal for active families, pet owners, or anyone who values their time over cleaning chores.

Groundbreaking Pouch Cell Technology: Durability meets longevity in our pouch cell battery technology, tripling the life expectancy of traditional batteries. This innovation means your vacuum is always ready to go, minimizing downtime and maximizing cleanliness.

Elevate Your Cleaning Experience Now

Our Trade-Up Campaign is your invitation to efficient, hassle-free cleaning. The PURE ONE Station Pet is designed to elevate your lifestyle, affording you more time for what you love and less time spent on chores. Tackle everything from post-playdate messes to daily dust accumulation with ease.

Don’t let this opportunity pass you by. Upgrade your cleaning routine and relish in a cleaner, more joyful home. Experience the difference today.

For more details on the Vacuum Trade-Up Campaign and the PURE ONE Station Pet, please visit https://fr.tineco.com/.

About Tineco

Tineco was founded in 1998 with its first SKU as a vacuum cleaner and, in 2019, pioneered the first-ever smart vacuum. Today, the brand has innovated into a global leader offering intelligent appliances across home categories, including floor care, kitchen, and personal care. Tineco is dedicated to its brand vision of making life easier through smart technologies and consistently innovating new devices.

For more information, please visit https://fr.tineco.com/.

