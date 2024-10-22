Seismic’s Fall 2024 Product Release Features Seismic Programs, Built to Optimize Enablement Program Performance and Drive Strategic Impact

New AI-powered product offerings empower teams to adapt to change and demonstrate enablement ROI

SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Seismic, the global leader in enablement, today announced its Fall 2024 Product Release featuring Seismic Programs, a new suite of enablement planning and measurement tools designed to address the common challenges revenue enablement teams face in driving positive business outcomes and linking their activities directly to revenue growth.





According to a new Seismic-commissioned survey, Go-To-Market (GTM) leaders plan to invest more in enablement in 2025 due to the ability to gain new insights throughout the enablement lifecycle (88%), to show clear ROI from enablement initiatives (88%), and to ensure consistency between leadership’s strategy and activity in the field (84%). Seismic Programs serves as the command center for enablement professionals to design, activate, measure, and optimize GTM initiatives aligned to broader business goals. Once an initiative is launched, teams can monitor and adjust activities in real-time and analyze their data all in one place – making it easier than ever to demonstrate their value to the business.

“With Seismic Programs, we’ve taken our enablement efforts to a whole new level. The tool is helping us align more effectively as a team, making sure that every strategy we develop is fully executed and measurable,” said Cass Pursell, Senior Manager, Content & Communications, Motive. “In just a short period, we’ve not only seen an increase in our productivity, but we can also confidently demonstrate the business value of our enablement programs.”

In addition to the general availability of Programs, Seismic’s Fall 2024 Product Release includes several updates and capabilities that help teams connect strategy to execution:

Aura Copilot : Seismic’s generative AI assistant now has enhanced generative search functions, including deeper document-level search capabilities, to quickly and accurately find the content sellers need. Perfect for global teams, Aura Copilot provides multi-language support to organize content and can create new sales content and playbooks based on existing content.

: Seismic’s generative AI assistant now has enhanced generative search functions, including deeper document-level search capabilities, to quickly and accurately find the content sellers need. Perfect for global teams, Aura Copilot provides multi-language support to organize content and can create new sales content and playbooks based on existing content. Seismic for Meetings : Seismic’s all-in-one meeting superpower added new features for sellers to share tailored clips of meetings for targeted follow-ups with customers. Reps can also annotate recordings to spotlight key buyer interactions or invite coaching from their manager. Other highlights include a split panel view, allowing presenters to manage content, agendas, notes, and speaker cues efficiently, fostering more dynamic interactions with buyers.

: Seismic’s all-in-one meeting superpower added new features for sellers to share tailored clips of meetings for targeted follow-ups with customers. Reps can also annotate recordings to spotlight key buyer interactions or invite coaching from their manager. Other highlights include a split panel view, allowing presenters to manage content, agendas, notes, and speaker cues efficiently, fostering more dynamic interactions with buyers. Seismic Skills: Enablement teams can now easily develop, deploy, and scale training programs to better address skill gaps and deliver more impactful learning and coaching to reps. It also offers visual performance “heat maps” to support goal-driven coaching plans.

“In a world where disruption is constant, revenue teams need tools that help them pivot quickly,” said Krish Mantripragada, Chief Product Officer, Seismic. “That’s the problem we’re solving with Seismic Programs and our key updates in our Fall Release: empowering revenue enablement teams to improve business agility, align with broader goals, and validate their field activities’ success.”

To learn more about the latest additions to the Seismic Enablement Cloud within the Fall 2024 Release, visit the Seismic Blog and view all recent product news on the Seismic Product Innovation Center.

About Seismic

Seismic is the global leader in enablement, helping organizations engage customers, enable teams, and ignite revenue growth. The Seismic Enablement CloudTM is the most powerful, unified enablement platform that equips customer-facing teams with the right skills, content, tools, and insights to grow and win. From the world’s largest enterprises to startups and small businesses, more than 2,000 organizations around the globe trust Seismic for their enablement needs. Seismic is headquartered in San Diego with offices across North America, Europe, and Australia.

To learn more, visit Seismic.com and follow us on LinkedIn, X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram.

Contacts

Natalie Beaulieu



Communications Director, Seismic



nbeaulieu@seismic.com