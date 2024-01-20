Seismic Promotes Celaena Powder to General Counsel

Seismic’s latest appointment deepens its leadership bench, elevates company’s ability to provide enablement solutions to world-class brands and global enterprises

SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Seismic, the global leader in enablement, today announced it has named Celaena Powder to General Counsel, effective immediately. Previously serving as Seismic’s Vice President of Legal, she will continue overseeing the organization’s legal, information security, and global privacy functions, as well as expanding her focus on external-facing legal and corporate affairs.





Celaena’s promotion follows a string of news and growth for Seismic as it continues to evolve and mature into a global technology leader. Last month, the company added Russell Webb to its international leadership team to maintain its momentum in Europe and Asia-Pacific markets, where Seismic drove double-digit revenue growth year-over-year. It was also named the winner of the 2023 Aragon Research Innovation Award in Sales Enablement for the fourth time. Before that, Seismic unveiled several new product innovations at its sold-out annual customer conference, Seismic Shift, including generative AI-powered Aura Copilot and Seismic for Meetings.

“In our ever-changing industry, especially with the artificial intelligence boom, Seismic must have the right leadership in place to ensure we are ahead of the latest compliance and legal standards. That’s why I’m excited to see Celaena step into her expanded role as GC,” said Doug Winter, cofounder and CEO, Seismic. “Celaena leads from the front and has made invaluable contributions to our organization thus far. She will be integral to our continued success.”

In her three-year tenure at Seismic, Celaena has demonstrated effective leadership in scaling the legal team and supporting the company’s rapid growth, including leading Seismic through strategic acquisitions and funding rounds. She has also served as a key partner to Seismic’s go-to-market teams and customers.

“Seismic’s commitment to excellence and passion for our customers make it a special place to work, and I’m grateful to Doug, Seismic’s leadership team and the board for the opportunity to be part of Seismic’s story,” said Celaena. “I look forward to continuing to partner with the Seismic team, our customers, and our stakeholders to further Seismic’s position as the global leader in enablement.”

Prior to joining Seismic, Celaena worked at Gunderson Dettmer, primarily serving the firm’s technology clients. A member of TechGC, she earned degrees from the University of California Los Angeles School of Law and New York University.

