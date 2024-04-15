SEH Network Solutions Are Now Available Throughout Canada

SEH dongle servers, device servers, and industrial solutions are available through Ingram Micro and SEH reseller partners.

PHOENIXVILLE, Pa.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–SEH Technology is pleased to announce its network solutions, including dongle servers, accessories, and peripheral devices are now widely available in Canada.





Working with distribution partners including Ingram Micro and a growing network of reseller partners, SEH offers enterprises, businesses, and organizations throughout Canada a full portfolio of products, including:

USB Dongle Servers , which enable using copy-protected software over a LAN, VPN, or VLAN or the internet without having to plug the dongle directly into the client

, which enable using copy-protected software over a LAN, VPN, or VLAN or the internet without having to plug the dongle directly into the client UTN Device Servers , allowing integration of any USB devices into the network without the constraints of limited USB ports

, allowing integration of any USB devices into the network without the constraints of limited USB ports Industrial UTN Products, solving the challenges of connecting devices and systems to Industry 4.0 and Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) networks securely, reliably, and cost-effectively

“SEH products have enhanced numerous networks for Canadian businesses and organizations in the past by working directly with specific solutions providers,” explains Mike Majewski, CEO of SEH Technology. “We’re excited to be able to make our products generally available to the Canadian market, particularly at a time when enhancing operational efficiency, streamlining network configurations, and simplifying IT management are crucial to business success.”

To learn more about SEH’s products and solutions, visit www.seh-technology.com/us/. SEH also invites resellers interested in partnership to reach out for more information.

About SEH Technology

SEH specializes in professional network solutions. The company’s core businesses are network printing and using USB devices via the network. With 30 years of experience, SEH stands for an innovative and versatile product portfolio as well as for custom-tailored solutions that meet individual needs. All products are developed and produced at the company’s headquarters in Bielefeld, Germany. The U.S. and UK subsidiaries as well as an extensive network of partners, distributors, and resellers allow for worldwide distribution. SEH’s customers include companies, corporate groups, public authorities, and institutions from various sectors.

For more information, visit https://www.seh-technology.com/

Contacts

Bernadette Wilson



Turchette Agency



(814) 636-3456



bwilson@turchette.com