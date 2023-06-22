Segra Signs on as Official Sponsor of Swim Across America – Charlotte

Interested Business Leaders Invited to Kickoff Breakfast on August 3

CHARLOTTE, N.C.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Segra is proud to support the Swim Across America – Charlotte Open Water Swim as an official sponsor. Segra will be co-hosting a complimentary Kickoff Breakfast for the business community with Swim Across America (SAA) on Thursday, August 3, from 8-10am at Segra’s corporate headquarters located at 11215 North Community House Road in Charlotte, NC.

“Swim Across America – Charlotte raises funds for the Atrium Health Levine Cancer Institute and Levine Children’s Hospital to fund research and patient programs,” said Kevin T. Hart, Segra CEO. “All the funds raised through SAA—Charlotte charitable programs, such as the August 3rd kickoff and the October 8th swim, stay in our community. At our breakfast event, we will hear from two esteemed oncologists and learn how our business community can become involved in supporting this wonderful charity.”

Joining Hart at the August 3rd Kickoff Breakfast will be Dr. Greg Knight and Dr. Brittany Ragon from Levine Cancer Institute, both are recipients of SAA grant funding for their cancer research programs. Swim Across America CEO Rob Butcher and 2012 Olympian Tyler Clary will also be in attendance.

To register for the complimentary Kickoff Breakfast, please reach out to Denise Hatton at denise.hatton@segra.com. Donations can be made at www.swimacrossamerica.org/segra.

October 8 will be the seventh SAA—Charlotte. To date, the annual open water swim has raised $1 million for cancer research at the Levine Cancer Institute and Levine Children’s Hospital.

About Segra

Built on a 125-year legacy of connectivity, Segra owns and operates over 30,000 route miles of advanced fiber infrastructure network throughout the mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States. With employees across 90 facilities, including 14 sales offices and 9 data centers serving 44 markets, Segra is one of the largest independent fiber network companies in the Eastern U.S. Segra has a broad and dense service footprint that provides state-of-the-art Ethernet, MPLS, dark fiber, advanced data center services, IP and managed services, voice and cloud solutions, all backed by its industry-leading service and reliability. Customers include healthcare and higher education organizations, carriers, enterprises, and governments. For more information about Segra’s technology and commitment to customer care, visit segra.com.

About Swim Across America

Swim Across America, Inc. (SAA) Founded in 1987, Swim Across America is a national nonprofit organization that hosts charity swims across the country. SAA has raised over $110 million that has funded cancer research and patient programs. Swim Across America funding has contributed to FDA approved immunotherapy treatments such as Yervoy, Opdivo, Tecentriq, and Keytruda, and supports research with scientific grants funded each year at leading cancer hospitals across the country. To learn more visit swimacrossamerica.org/charlotte or email Allie Gans at allie@swimacrossamerica.org.

