SeekOps Names Brendan Smith as CEO

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Board of Directors of SeekOps Inc, a global leader in greenhouse gas emissions detection, quantification and reporting solutions, is pleased to announce the appointment of Brendan Smith as its new CEO. Smith, who previously led technology development as Chief Technology Officer, is one of the founders of SeekOps. The appointment reflects the board’s confidence in the leadership team of the company, as well as the plans for continued global scaling following a year of record growth.

“I am grateful for the trust the board has placed in my leadership, and I am deeply committed to our mission and excited to lead SeekOps into its next phase of growth,” commented Smith. “I assume the torch from Iain Cooper, our previous CEO, who has been a mentor, friend, and business partner throughout this journey. Looking ahead, my focus is on continued revenue growth, bolstering our global operations, and continuing to be a leader in emissions measurement technology. I am confident in our ability to execute on our strategic vision and deliver increased value to our investors and customers alike,” he added.

About SeekOps

SeekOps Inc. SeekOps deploys its industry-leading SeekIR® sensors with enterprise-grade drones to provide field-proven measurement systems for methane Leak Detection and Quantification (LDAQ®), through repeatable, consistent and cost-effective automated workflows. Already engaged in emissions quantification surveys supporting the world’s leading operators, SeekOps delivers data for customers’ measurement and reporting requirements to meet the highest OGMP 2.0 and MiQ standards.

For more information, please visit www.seekops.com

Paul Khuri, 713-962-6146, pkhuri@seekops.com