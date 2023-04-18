 Seeds Investor Partners with Citizen Mint to Further Enhance Bespoke Investing Experience

New partnership will allow values-driven firms to cross-pollinate respective user bases and deliver a more personalized, meaningful investing experience at scale

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AlternativeInvestments—Seeds Investor (“Seeds”), a fintech firm that provides financial advisors the technology to deliver a more personalized and engaging investing experience, today announced a new strategic partnership with Citizen Mint, a platform built to connect investors with private market opportunities that change the world, one investment at a time.

Through this partnership, Seeds advisors can present well-vetted private impact investments to certain investor clients as part of a total asset allocation. Seeds’ investor assessment tools empower advisors to understand which investment choices will best resonate with every prospect. Citizen Mint’s extensive network and rigorous due diligence process affords advisors the opportunity to source top-tier opportunities that align with their clients’ overall risk tolerances, time horizons and values.

“Today’s investors are seeking more than just financial returns–they want a more digital, engaging and personalized experience,” said Zach Conway, CEO of Seeds Investor. “At Seeds, we are committed to providing advisors with the requisite tools to meet these clients’ unique financial needs and impact goals. Through this partnership with Citizen Mint, we’re delighted to now offer access to curated alternative investments that will help advisors reach an expanded audience of investors.”

This bilaterally beneficial referral partnership will enable Seeds Investor and Citizen Mint to better serve their respective client bases, also allowing Citizen Mint clients to access Seeds’ client engagement capabilities and personalized portfolio construction capabilities at a discounted rate. Seeds’ proprietary digital assessment tool helps advisors uncover what matters most to their clients and create personalized investment portfolios that address both their values and wealth goals.

“Over the last decade, there has been a shift in the industry, and clients increasingly want to align their financial lives with their personal values,” added Josh Hile, CFA, CPA, CEO of Citizen Mint. “Our platform enables financial advisors to better accommodate investors’ goals, sourcing differentiated private market investments that are poised to make a tangible difference. Working together, Citizen Mint and Seeds can expand access to investment opportunities that span various asset classes and reflect diverse impact goals.”

About Seeds Investor

Launched in 2019, fintech platform Seeds Investor (“Seeds”) was founded by financial advisors who recognized a growing gap between advisors and clients looking to truly align personal values with financial priorities. Without the right tech tools to engage clients in conversations about values and to efficiently deliver tailored portfolio solutions, advisors were missing opportunities to address pent-up demand. Meanwhile, a fragmented—and often diluted—supply of investment products in the market continued to misalign with client needs. So Seeds created a better way for leading advisors to deliver more by providing the technology and tools to engage with investors on their values and wealth goals and meaningfully connect them to customized investment solutions.

