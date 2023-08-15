Seedcom Digitally Transforms Warehousing Capabilities With Blue Yonder

Leading Southeast Asia company successfully implemented Blue Yonder’s Warehouse Management System (WMS) within two months

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam & SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Seedcom Joint Stock Company (Seedcom), a company shaping the future of retail in Southeast Asia, digitally transformed the warehousing capabilities of its logistics company, Seedcom Logistics, with Blue Yonder. The company completed a successful implementation of Blue Yonder’s Warehouse Management System (WMS) to transform its warehouse environment.





Seedcom operates in the technology, retail, services, and manufacturing sectors. Seedcom’s ecosystem includes 68 apparel stores, 155 The Coffee House stores, and 32 Kingfoodmart grocery stores, as well as e-commerce channels and 12,000 new retail CPG third-party merchants. Seedcom Logistics provides a seamless connection of Seedcom’s ecosystem to consumer, retailers, merchants, and suppliers, through four modern, regional distribution centers (DCs) that offer specialized environments for dry, fresh and temperature-controlled products. Seedcom Logistics’ legacy warehouse system was unable to support Seedcom’s rapid growth or the demands of today’s fast-paced omni-channel environment, so it turned to Blue Yonder.

The project was successfully implemented within two months by Total Solutions Logistics Company Limited (TSL), a Blue Yonder partner and Seedcom’s project consultant and implementation partner. The successful deployment of Blue Yonder’s WMS has helped Seedcom address several operational risks that were previously encountered.

Thanks to Blue Yonder, Seedcom and Seedcom Logistics have:

Gained end-to-end visibility and control across the distribution network, leading to improvements in the utilization of assets including inventory, human resources, space and equipment.

Managed growing order volumes and balanced cost and service outcomes.

Adapted to demand changes across channels, optimizing tasks and defining priorities to meet customers’ cost and service expectations.

Synchronized work processes in near real time to accurately and fluidly match supply with demand thanks to the ability to ingest current data about customer orders and available inventory.

Reduced workflows to operate with maximum efficiency, allowing for the efficient use of energy and staff, which contributes to a smaller environmental footprint and improves sustainability.

“The shift to omni-channel selling has transformed the global retail industry. Seedcom is the first company to implement the ‘new retail’ model in Vietnam by applying breakthrough technologies to our business operations to create great experiences for customers. Implementing Blue Yonder’s Warehouse Management System is a key component of that strategy. Thanks to a rapid implementation, the WMS is helping us streamline our processes, optimize our inventory and other resources, and support fast, efficient daily operations,” said Dau Hoang Minh, CEO, Seedcom Logistics.

With Blue Yonder’s WMS, Seedcom now has detailed, near real-time insights that enable greater accuracy and efficiency. Tasks are assigned electronically through bar-code devices with an understanding of where employees and products are located and what the current priorities are to then manage inventory more accurately. The solution’s intuitive reporting capabilities enables it to measure results and achieve continuous improvements.

“Seedcom and TSL have a long-term strategic partnership, so the recent go-live milestone signifies the success of both the overall project and their digital transformation journey. Our professional, experienced implementation team worked closely with the Seedcom Logistics team to ensure their goals – accurate inventory, enhanced performance, and intuitive reporting – were met. We look forward to continuing to partner with Seedcom and Seedcom Logistics in the future,” said Tran Anh Minh Huy, CEO, TSL.

“We are thrilled at the results Seedcom and Seedcom Logistics have seen from such a rapid implementation. Thanks to our Blue Yonder WMS, they can now optimize any movement and maximize all their resources, from people to goods. We are looking forward to seeing how our solution continues to improve their sustainability efforts and maximize their warehousing capabilities,” said Antonio Boccalandro, president, APAC/LATAM, Blue Yonder.

About Seedcom

Seedcom Joint Stock Company (Seedcom) is a group of companies operating in multiple industries including retail, technology, logistics. Seedcom’s ecosystem of companies has been streamlined to focus on retail companies such as The Coffee House, Seedcom Fashion Group, and Kingfoodmart, technology companies such as Haravan, logistics companies such as Seedcom Logistic, and affiliated companies like iPos.vn, Scommerce (Giaohangnhanh and Ahamove). Seedcom will aim to optimize the operating model and generate profits for the company by the end of 2023 and provide solutions for all parts of the business using big data, artificial intelligence and more. Learn more: Seedcom.asia

About TSL

Total Solutions Logistics Company Limited (TSL) was established to provide comprehensive logistics solutions for all businesses in all fields such as 3PLs, retail, e-commerce, cold chain, manufacturing, and pharmaceutical. TSL aims for “ONE-STOP LOGISTICS SOLUTIONS” by providing a total solution from the logistics software solutions, barcode devices to warehouse supplies, and IT infrastructure. TSL’s application solutions help bring Vietnam’s logistics industry into the 4.0 era with automatic warehouse management system, providing from storage to goods supplying for distributors and retail system to reduce costs for manufacturing units. Deliver True Value – www.tsl-ems.com

About Blue Yonder

Blue Yonder is the world leader in digital supply chain transformations and omni-channel commerce fulfillment. Our end-to-end, cognitive business platform enables retailers, manufacturers and logistics providers to best fulfill customer demand from planning through delivery. With Blue Yonder, you’ll unify your data, supply chain and retail commerce operations to unlock new business opportunities and drive automation, control and orchestration to enable more profitable, sustainable business decisions. Blue Yonder – Fulfill your Potential™ blueyonder.com

“Blue Yonder” is a trademark or registered trademark of Blue Yonder Group, Inc. Any trade, product or service name referenced in this document using the name “Blue Yonder” is a trademark and/or property of Blue Yonder Group, Inc. All other company and product names may be trademarks, registered trademarks or service marks of the companies with which they are associated.

