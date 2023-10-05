Secuvy Announces New Leadership as Company Accelerates Strategy as the Pioneer in Self-Learning AI-Powered Data Intelligence

PLEASANTON, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Secuvy, the pioneer in unified data security and privacy, today announced that seasoned sales executive Ediz Ertekin has been appointed Chief Revenue Officer (CRO), and cybersecurity executive Doug Vinson has been appointed Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). Reporting to Secuvy CEO Vaibhav Mehrotra, Ediz and Doug will assume their new roles in Secuvy’s Leadership Team immediately to power the company’s next phase of growth.





Secuvy further strengthens its Leadership Team with the addition of software industry veteran Mike Seashols as Executive Chairman. Mike brings 30 years of experience as a CEO and investor of high-tech companies in Silicon Valley. Mike was the first VP of Marketing and Sales at Oracle and led the company through its IPO.

Secuvy expands its Advisory Team by adding Security veteran Nick Shevelyov, and Privacy expert Debra Farber demonstrating the company’s commitment to building solutions that help customers solve complex and evolving data security and privacy challenges on a unified platform. Additionally, Secuvy has added Harry Gould as a veteran alliances and sales executive of highly successful high-tech companies. Harry brings to Secuvy his unique expertise in building an Alliance and Partner Program.

“We believe the future belongs to privacy-driven security on a single platform, and that no one is better positioned than Secuvy to leverage the power of self-learning AI. We need next generation solutions to solve new-age problems of evolving data privacy and security landscape,” said Vaibhav Mehrotra, CEO of Secuvy. “With the expansion of our leadership, we are bringing talent and expertise to bear to scale our business and market presence during a period of rapid growth for the data protection industry.”

Secuvy’s Data Trust PlatformTM allows global enterprises to leverage self-learning AI algorithms to enable deep discovery of their data at light speed, with a depth and relevance only provided by Secuvy. As Secuvy grows across industries and geographies, the company is rapidly expanding its Data Trust PlatformTM to meet the needs of a dynamic market. The data intelligence provided by Secuvy’s Data Trust PlatformTM at enterprise scale contributes immeasurably to customers’ ability to discover and protect sensitive data and comply with ever-evolving global privacy and security laws.

“Secuvy has a team of seasoned operators, advisors and investors,” said Ertekin. “I am looking forward to accelerating our growth and innovation.”

“Secuvy is on the cusp of explosive growth, fueled by a veteran team, pioneering AI-powered solutions, and backed by several of the most reputable investors in the industry,” said Vinson.

Additionally, Secuvy is proud to announce the launch of its new website where enterprises can learn first-hand how to tap into the power of self-learning AI to build deep data intelligence at enterprise scale. You can meet the Secuvy leadership team at IAPP’s Privacy. Security. Risk. 2023 Conference on October 5th and 6th in San Diego.

For more information about Secuvy and to explore the new website, please visit Secuvy.ai.

Follow Secuvy

LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/secuvy/

About Secuvy

Secuvy is a pioneer in tapping into the power of self-learning AI algorithms to provide accurate and exhaustive data intelligence at enterprise scale at light speed. Our trailblazing solutions empower organizations to navigate the complexities of privacy and security management, ensuring compliance and informed decision-making. Secuvy stands at the forefront of revolutionizing data security posture management (DSPM) and privacy management for today’s dynamic business landscape.

For more information, visit Secuvy.ai.

Contacts

Doug Vinson



dvinson@secuvy.com