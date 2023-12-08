Securonix Appoints Venkat Kotla as Chief Technology Officer

Global Technology Leader Brings More Than 25 Years of Experience in SaaS Software Development to Industry’s Leading Unified Defense SIEM Provider

ADDISON, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#CloudNative—Securonix, Inc., a leader in Unified Defense SIEM, today announced it has appointed Venkat Kotla as Chief Technology Officer. In this role, Kotla is responsible for leading and scaling the company’s engineering function and fostering partnerships with leading technology organizations to support the growing demand for the company’s Unified Defense SIEM platform.





“I am thrilled to have Venkat join our executive leadership team,” said Nayaki Nayyar, Chief Executive Officer, Securonix. “As we continue to evolve and move into our next phase of growth, it is critical for our platform to scale with enterprise-grade reliability and meet the growing needs of modern enterprises charged with defending an expanding threat landscape. Venkat’s deep experience with advanced technologies, including AI, successfully expanding technology partnerships and streamlining processes across multiple stakeholders will be invaluable in driving product development that protects our customers from internal and external threats.”

With more than 25 years of experience at world class enterprise software companies, Kotla brings an established track record of driving engineering innovation at global organizations. He most recently served as Vice President and Head of Engineering for Economy BU at Atlassian, a leader in workplace productivity tools such as Jira, Confluence, and Trello. Kotla helped grow the Economy line of business to more than $500 million ARR, which empowered global organizations to become more nimble, creative and aligned with the marketplace, ecosystem, partnerships, distribution and commerce billing platform. Prior to joining Atlassian, Kotla spent over 14 years in senior engineering leadership roles at Google. He spent more than three years at Google as the Senior Director of Engineering for Google Assistant and the Google Looker, a multi-cloud enterprise SaaS for business intelligence, data applications, and embedded analytics.

“I’m excited to join a team that is hyper focused on product development and deeply committed to innovation,” said Kotla. “SIEM is the backbone of cybersecurity defenses, and Securonix has long been the industry’s premier solution provider. I look forward to working with the leadership team to incorporate advanced technologies into the platform and aggressively develop new partnerships with the world’s leading technology providers.”

The Securonix platform is purpose-built to defend modern enterprises against advanced threats in today’s complex hybrid environments. Securonix was named a leader for the fourth consecutive time in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management (SIEM) and again named a Customers’ Choice in the 2023 Gartner Peer Insights ‘Voice of the Customer’: Security Information and Event Management (SIEM). The company recently launched the industry’s first Unified Defense SIEM that provides organizations with 365 days of ’Hot’ searchable data and introduced an integration with ChatGPT that delivers generative AI capabilities within Securonix Investigate to greatly reduce incident response time.

About Securonix

Securonix is leading the evolution of SIEM for today’s hybrid cloud, data-driven enterprises. Securonix Unified Defense SIEM provides organizations with the first and only content-driven threat detection, investigation and response (TDIR) solution built with a highly scalable data cloud and a unified experience from the analyst to the CISO. The innovative cloud-native solution enables organizations to scale up their security operations and keep up with evolving threats. For more information, visit www.securonix.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Twitter.

