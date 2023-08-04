Securonix Appoints Paul Gregory as Chief People and Culture Officer

Global HR Executive Brings Three Decades of Talent Acquisition and Team Building Success at High-Growth Enterprise Software Organizations to Unified Defense SIEM Leader

ADDISON, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Securonix, Inc., a leader in Unified Defense SIEM, today announced the appointment of Paul Gregory as Chief People and Culture Officer. In this role, Gregory will be responsible for deepening the organizational talent pool, enhancing company culture and fostering collaboration across lines of business as Securonix enters its next phase of growth.





“Paul is the perfect addition to our executive leadership team,” said Nayaki Nayyar, Chief Executive Officer at Securonix. “He is a proven business leader with an exceptional track record of building high-performing teams, both through organic growth and acquisitions. His leadership and approach to recruiting and retaining top talent will be critical as we take our next step as a company and fortify our position as the leader in cybersecurity innovation.”

A seasoned human resources executive, Gregory brings 30 years of global enterprise workforce leadership experience to Securonix. He most recently served as Chief People and Culture Officer at Mitel, a leader in global telecommunications, where he oversaw all aspects of human resources and led the company’s workforce integration efforts through multiple acquisitions. Prior to joining Mitel, Gregory was the Chief Human Resources Officer at MultiView, a digital media solutions provider, where he helped guide the company through a period of rapid expansion and scaled its team significantly over five years. In addition to leadership roles at Dell and Cisco Systems, Gregory spent nearly three years at Marconi Wireless overseeing the global human resources function.

“It’s an exciting time to be in the cybersecurity space, and Securonix is well-positioned as a leader in the industry,” said Paul Gregory. “We have a tremendous growth opportunity ahead of us, and I am excited to join an organization that will succeed in its mission because it places the highest value on the most important asset – its people. Securonix was built on innovation, collaboration and passion. This culture and set of core values, focused on driving customer success by staying ahead of the market, have been foundational to Securonix’s business success.”

The Securonix platform is purpose-built to defend modern enterprises against advanced threats in today’s complex hybrid environments. Securonix pioneered User Entity Behavior Analytics (UEBA) with an analytics-centric approach to security monitoring and launched the industry’s first Unified Defense SIEM, which provides organizations with 365 days of ’Hot’ searchable data. The company recently introduced an integration with ChatGPT that delivers generative AI capabilities within Securonix Investigate to greatly reduce incident response time.

About Securonix

Securonix is leading the evolution of SIEM for today’s hybrid cloud, data-driven enterprises. Securonix Unified Defense SIEM provides organizations with the first and only content-driven threat detection, investigation and response (TDIR) solution built with a highly scalable data cloud and a unified experience from the analyst to the CISO. The innovative cloud-native solution enables organizations to scale up their security operations and keep up with evolving threats. For more information, visit www.securonix.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Twitter.

