Securonix Announces Partnership with TD SYNNEX to Bring Advantages of AI-Reinforced CyberOps to North American Partners

ADDISON, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AI—Securonix, Inc., a five-time Gartner Magic Quadrant Cybersecurity leader in Security Information and Event Management (SIEM), today announced a new partnership with TD SYNNEX, a leading global distributor and solutions aggregator for the IT ecosystem, to distribute Securonix’s AI-Reinforced SIEM platform to its extensive solution provider network. The partnership significantly expands the market reach of Securonix EON, which introduces advanced AI capabilities into Securonix’s leading SIEM platform. This enhancement strengthens all layers of the platform, empowering organizations to more effectively address the dynamic cybersecurity threat landscape.





TD SYNNEX helps maximize the value of technology investments, demonstrate business outcomes, and unlock growth opportunities for its diverse customer base. The partnership with Securonix supports its focus on high-growth opportunities in cybersecurity, cloud, analytics, and AI, and demonstrates its commitment to offering market-leading solutions to its partner ecosystem.

“Our partnership with TD SYNNEX is a significant milestone in our channel-first go-to-market strategy,” said Scott Sampson, Chief Revenue Officer at Securonix. “It’s a mutual win for both the Securonix and TD SYNNEX ecosystems. TD SYNNEX is a leader in making best-in-class security and AI solutions available to its partners. We’re thrilled with the opportunity to bring our Magic Quadrant-leading AI-Reinforced SIEM Platform to market through TD SYNNEX value-added resellers (VARs), managed security service providers (MSSPs), and system integrators (SIs).”

Securonix recently updated its partner program to make it easier for solution providers to leverage the new AI-Reinforced CyberOps capabilities in Securonix EON. The Securonix Elevate partner program offers new, tiered pricing based on program levels, as well as enablement and marketing benefits and training. Securonix Elevate provides a standardized consumption model that will make it easier for partners in the TD SYNNEX ecosystem to bundle services and go to market quickly.

Securonix Elevate is designed to spur growth for the partners within the TD SYNNEX ecosystem by providing a rich array of services, joint business planning and sales forecasting, as well as a resource-rich partner portal. Its co-branded Market Development Funds program is structured to meet the evolving needs of its partners and help them grow in a rapidly evolving technology ecosystem. The program also enables partners to sell Securonix’s industry-leading User and Entity Behavior Analytics (UEBA) as a standalone solution, providing more revenue opportunities for its partners.

“TD SYNNEX is committed to uniting IT solutions that deliver business outcomes today and unlock growth for the future,” said Cheryl Day, Senior Vice President, New Vendor Acquisition & Global Solutions at TD SYNNEX. “With Securonix added to our vast portfolio of vendor partners, we’re able to enrich the breadth and depth of our cybersecurity offerings so customers can do great things with technology.”

About Securonix

Securonix is pushing forward in its mission to secure the world by staying ahead of cyber threats, reinforcing all layers of its platform with AI capabilities. Securonix Unified Defense SIEM provides organizations with the first and only AI-Reinforced solution built with a cybersecurity mesh architecture on a highly scalable data cloud. The innovative cloud-native solution is enhanced by Securonix EON to deliver a frictionless CyberOps experience and enables organizations to scale up their security operations and keep up with evolving threats. For more information, visit www.securonix.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About TD SYNNEX

TD SYNNEX (NYSE: SNX) is a leading global distributor and solutions aggregator for the IT ecosystem. We’re an innovative partner helping more than 150,000 customers in 100+ countries to maximize the value of technology investments, demonstrate business outcomes and unlock growth opportunities. Headquartered in Clearwater, Florida, and Fremont, California, TD SYNNEX’s 23,000 co-workers are dedicated to uniting compelling IT products, services and solutions from 2,500+ best-in-class technology vendors. Our edge-to-cloud portfolio is anchored in some of the highest-growth technology segments including cloud, cybersecurity, big data/analytics, AI, IoT, mobility and everything as a service. TD SYNNEX is committed to serving customers and communities, and we believe we can have a positive impact on our people and our planet, intentionally acting as a respected corporate citizen. We aspire to be a diverse and inclusive employer of choice for talent across the IT ecosystem. For more information, visit www.TDSYNNEX.com, follow our newsroom or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram.

